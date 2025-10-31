Resul Pookutty Appointed Chairperson Of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday, October 31 appointed Oscar-winning sound designer and filmmaker Resul Pookutty as the new Chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, replacing actor Prem Kumar. Prem Kumar had been serving as the Vice Chairperson and interim chairperson since September 2024 following the resignation of director Ranjith, who had stepped down amid controversies surrounding the Hema Committee report. Actor Kukku Parameswaran has been appointed Vice Chairperson.

According to the government order, the general council and executive board, last reconstituted in March 2022, have now been replaced with a new 26-member governing body. Notable new members include filmmaker Amal Neerad, screenwriter Syam Pushkaran, actor Sudheer Karamana, singer Sithara Krishnakumar, actor Nikhila Vimal, and B. Ragesh. The government clarified that the reconstitution was carried out as the term of the previous governing body had expired.

Kerala State Film Awards on November 3

The Chalachitra Academy, functioning under the Department of Culture, plays a central role in organising the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), coordinating the Kerala State Film Awards, and promoting film studies, research, and archiving. The Kerala State Film Awards 2024 will be announced on Monday, following a short postponement due to incomplete screenings and a special legislative assembly session on Saturday. Jury chairman Prakash Raj is also scheduled to travel to Bengaluru, adding to the delay. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the IFFK, set to take place in December, with strong competition expected in the main award categories.