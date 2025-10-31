Hamilton Etfs (SMAX.U & QMAX.U) Opens The Market
- Hamilton U.S. Equity YIELD MAXIMIZERTM ETF (TSX: SMAX.U) Hamilton Technology YIELD MAXIMIZERTM ETF (TSX: QMAX.U)
With these listings, Hamilton ETFs expanded their YIELD MAXIMIZERTM ETF suite to include US$ unhedged units of the Hamilton U.S. Equity YIELD MAXIMIZERTM ETF and the Hamilton Technology YIELD MAXIMIZERTM ETF, respectively in order to allow Canadian investors to tailor their portfolios to suit their currency preferences and investment objectives. Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $11 billion in assets under management across a variety of ETFs designed to maximize income and enhance growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at .
