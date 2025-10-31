Professor of Management, University of Leicester

Stephen Wood is Professor of Management. He joined the School in April 2010 from the University of Sheffield, where he was Deputy Director and Research Chair at the Institute of Work Psychology, and Professor of Employment University in the School of Management. He was a Co-Director of the University of Sheffield's ESRC (Economic and Social Research Council) Centre for Organisation and Innovation, 2001-6.

He was elected an Academician of the British Academy of Social Science in 2007 and made an Academic Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development in 2014.

Stephen is currently a Visiting Professor at the Cass Business School (City University) and a co-convenor of the ESRC seminar series, Work-Life Balance in the Recession and Beyond. He was a member of the Department of Business, Innovation and Skill's Steering Committee for the Workplace Employee Relations Survey Series, (2009–14); member of the Methods and Infrastructure Committee of the Economic and Social Research Council (2008-11); Chair of the Steering Committee of the ESRC's Management Practices Survey; and Co-Convener (with Simon Francis, DWP) of the Yorkshire, Humberside and East Midlands Mental Health and Employment Network.

Stephen has provided policy advice to a range of organisations, public and private, and contributed to public life in a number of ways. Consultancies include an evaluation on the impact of the post-1997 Employment Relations Legislation on corporate performance for the Department of Trade and Industry which led to a published report in 2005. He was a member of the Steering Committee EEF-ESRC innovation research initiative 2009-11. He was Chair of the Management Board of the Health and Safety Commission's Workers Safety Adviser Challenge Fund, 2004-7 and a member of the Employment Task Group for the 2004 Health White Paper.

He is an Editorial Board Member of the Journal of Management, Industrial Relations Journal, and International Journal of Human Resource Management, and he was Chief Editor of the British Journal of Industrial Relations, 1999-2003, and is currently a member of its International Advisory Board.

Research Interests

Recent research includes the nature of high involvement management, its determinants and impact on well-being and organisational performance; teamworking amongst software engineers; health management; staff morale in mental health in-patient care; family-friendly management, its nature, predictors of use and performance effects; work-non-work conflict amongst portfolio workers; discrimination and aggression at work; job design in call centres.

