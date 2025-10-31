Holly Crudgington

Postdoctoral Researcher in Adolescent Mental Health at the University of Oxford. My research interests involve applying both epidemiological approaches and innovative methods, such as social network analysis, to help understand some of the complexities of adolescent social networks and their relationship to mental health outcomes, including self-harm and suicide.

