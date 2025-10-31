Holly Crudgington
- Postdoctoral Researcher in Adolescent Mental Health, University of Oxford
Postdoctoral Researcher in Adolescent Mental Health at the University of Oxford. My research interests involve applying both epidemiological approaches and innovative methods, such as social network analysis, to help understand some of the complexities of adolescent social networks and their relationship to mental health outcomes, including self-harm and suicide.Experience
- –present Postdoctoral Researcher in Adolescent Mental Health, University of Oxford
- 2024 King's College London, PhD in Social Epidemiology 2017 University College London, MSc in Clinical Mental Health Sciences 2016 University of Roehampton, BSc Psychology
- 2025 Trajectories of depressive symptoms among young people in London, UK, and Tokyo, Japan: a longitudinal cross-cohort study, Lancet Child & Adolescent Helath 2025 Peer-friendship Networks and Self-harm among Adolescents from Inner-city Schools: A Social Network Study, Journal of Youth and Adolescence 2024 Bullying Victimization and Self-Harm Among Adolescents from Diverse Inner-City Schools: Variation by Bullying Sub-Types and the Role of Sex, Archives of Suicide Research 2023 Changing Agendas on Sleep, Treatment and Learning in Epilepsy (CASTLE) Sleep-E: a protocol for a randomised controlled trial comparing an online behavioural sleep intervention with standard care in children with Rolandic epilepsy., BMJ Open 2023 Peer-Friendship Networks and Self-injurious Thoughts and Behaviors in Adolescence: A Systematic Review of Sociometric School-based Studies that Use Social Network Analysis, Adolescent Reserach Review 2023 The longitudinal course of childhood bullying victimization and associations with self-injurious thoughts and behaviors in children and young people: A systematic review of the literature., Journal of Adolescence 2023 The impact of parent treatment preference and other factors on recruitment: lessons learned from a paediatric epilepsy randomised controlled trial., Trials 2022 Heterogeneity of resting-state EEG features in juvenile myoclonic epilepsy and controls., Brain Communication 2022 Risk and protective factors for self-harm and suicide in children and adolescents: a systematic review and meta-analysis protocol., BMJ Open 2021 Trait impulsivity in Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy. Journal article, Ann Clin Transl Neurol 2020 Epilepsy-specific patient-reported outcome measures of children's health-related quality of life: A systematic review of measurement properties., Epilepsia 2020 Mapping epilepsy-specific patient-reported outcome measures for children to a proposed core outcome set for childhood epilepsy., Epilepsy & Behavior 2019 Core Health Outcomes in Childhood Epilepsy (CHOICE): Development of a core outcome set using systematic review methods and a Delphi survey consensus., Epilepsia 2018 Cannabidiol reverses attentional bias to cigarette cues in a human experimental model of tobacco withdrawal., Addiction 2018 The effects of cannabidiol on impulsivity and memory during abstinence in cigarette dependent smokers., Scientific Reports 2017 Core Health Outcomes In Childhood Epilepsy (CHOICE): protocol for the selection of a core outcome set., Trials
