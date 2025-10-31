Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Education, Protection Of World Cultural Heritage At UNESCO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Samarkand: The State of Qatar affirmed its commitment to supporting and promoting education and protecting world cultural heritage.



This came in a speech delivered by Minister of Education and Higher Education and Chairperson of the Qatari National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater during her participation in the 43rd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), held in Samarkand, Republic of Uzbekistan, with the participation of ministers and officials from various countries around the world.





At the outset of her speech to the conference, Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's gratitude to the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan for its hospitality and excellent organization, and commended the selection of Samarkand as the Capital of Culture in the Islamic World for 2025.



She emphasized that the world faces increasing humanitarian and technological challenges that require collective action to reorder priorities and place humanity at the heart of development.





Her Excellency also reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the brotherly Palestinian people and the preservation of their cultural heritage. She emphasized the importance of UNESCO redoubling its efforts to protect educational and cultural institutions in conflict-affected areas, particularly in Palestine and Sudan, where historical and educational sites are suffering widespread destruction that threatens our shared human heritage.



HE the Minister also commended the signing of the updated agreement between the State of Qatar and UNESCO concerning the Multi-Sectoral Regional Office in Doha, noting that its entry into force in February 2025 will contribute to strengthening regional cooperation in the fields of education, culture, and science.





She explained that the State of Qatar, under the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, launched its third development strategy (2024-2030), which places education at the heart of sustainable development and the transition to a knowledge-based economy. She highlighted Qatar's achievements in this field, including hosting the 14th Conference of Arab Ministers of Education and preparing for the 5th Regional Conference on Higher Education in May 2026, as well as Doha Municipality winning the UNESCO Learning Cities Award for 2024.



Her Excellency also reviewed Qatar's global contributions to supporting education through the Education Above All Foundation, which has provided learning opportunities to more than 14.5 million children and young people in over 60 countries, in addition to the efforts of the Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Charity in supporting education in conflict zones.



In the cultural sphere, Her Excellency noted Qatar's accession to the Convention on the Protection of the Underwater Cultural Heritage, the inscription of date palms and henna on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and Qatar's hosting of the Conference on Archaeology and Cultural Heritage in the Arab World in October 2025.



She concluded her remarks by affirming Qatar's commitment to continued cooperation with member states to achieve UNESCO's goals and its noble mission of building a more peaceful and humane world.



HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater also participated in a closed ministerial session entitled "Transforming Tomorrow Today: On the Skills Needed for a Sustainable Future," during which she emphasized that Qatar National Vision 2030 places human beings at the heart of sustainable development and seeks to build an educational system that strengthens national identity and embraces global engagement. She stated, "Our goal is not only to prepare learners for the jobs of tomorrow, but to empower them to shape tomorrow itself, so they can be a force for good, knowledge, and development."



The conference brought together over 2,800 representatives from 190 countries, marking the first such event held outside UNESCO headquarters in Paris in over forty years.



Dr. Khaled El-Enany was elected as the new Director-General of UNESCO, succeeding Ms. Audrey Azoulay, becoming the first Arab to hold this prestigious position.



Qatar's participation in the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference underscores its commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4 on quality education, and aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places human beings at the heart of comprehensive development.