Fantasy Novel Monarch(Y): Caterpillar By Shirleen Moore Redefines Destiny And Belonging
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Shirleen Moore has launched her new book, Monarch(y): Caterpillar. It is a YA fantasy novel that is a mixture of identity and transformation into a captivating coming-of-age journey.
At the base of this story, there is a sixteen-year-old Sophia Spencer, a girl who was raised in a small Maryland town and who hid powerful magical abilities. Her world shifted dramatically when she received an invitation to the Royal Magic Academy in a hidden realm.
At this point, Sophia discovered the truth, and that is, she is the kidnapped heir of one of the most powerful royal families. This revelation forced Sophia to question everything related to her life, for instance, her family, her friendships, and mainly her place in the world.
The novel reflects the evolution of Sophia from an uncertain teenager into a young woman preparing to face her trials. With themes of courage, belonging, and identity, Monarch(y): Caterpillar completely resonates with readers who have ever questioned where they truly fit in.
Monarch(y) is now available for purchase on Amazon.
About the Author
Shirleen Moore is a new novelist who is enthusiastic about storytelling, and it's matched by her promise to empower youth through education. A mother and lifelong dreamer, she has brought warmth, imagination, and heartfelt honesty into her writing. AI thriller of BrAIn Games will be released soon and Monarchy 2 will be released by Christmas
