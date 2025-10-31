Katara Tech's 26Th Edition Explores AI As A Lifestyle

MENAFN - Gulf Times) - The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, launched Thursday the 26th edition of its Katara Tech Forum under the theme "Artificial Intelligence as as a Lifestyle."The event was attended by a number of officials, experts, and specialists in the field of technology. It reflects Katara's commitment to keeping pace with rapid technological and intellectual transformations, and to promoting responsible innovation and technology that serve humanity and contribute to building a more conscious and sustainable future.In his opening remarks, Director of the Information Technology Department at Katara Eng. Thamer Al Qadi emphasized that Katara Tech serves as a vital knowledge platform that brings together professionals and enthusiasts in modern technology to exchange insights on the impact of artificial intelligence in everyday life.He added that Smart applications have become part of the daily routines, from education to healthcare, administration, and the arts, making it essential to raise awareness of emerging technologies and direct them toward serving humanity and society.blade-->

The continued organization of "Katara Tech" over 26 editions underscores the Foundation's dedication to enhancing technological and intellectual awareness among its staff and the wider community, and to solidifying its role as a pioneering platform that merges culture, innovation, and technology.Since its inception, the forum has aimed to promote digital transformation and build a knowledge-based institutional environment aligned with the rapid developments in modern technology, contributing to the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in the area of human and intellectual capacity development.The 26th edition of Katara Tech also brought together a distinguished group of experts and academics specializing in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.Speakers presented diverse perspectives on the future of AI and its applications across various sectors.Discussions included national AI strategies, academic and ethical dimensions of AI, as well as the latest practical applications worldwide. The forum also explored AI's role in Qatar's oil and gas industry.The event featured a recognition ceremony honoring companies and entities that participated in Katara Tech throughout the year.Ultimately, Katara Tech aims to raise awareness of the fast-paced developments in artificial intelligence and showcase successful experiences in integrating modern technologies into daily life and work, reinforcing Katara's leadership as a hub for culture, knowledge, and creativity.