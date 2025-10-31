Rockbreaks MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) Appoints PTRC President As CEO, Prepares To Drill Canada's First Deep Natural Hydrogen Well

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining href=""> (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) announced the appointment of Ranjith (Ran) Narayanasamy, current President and CEO of the Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC), as Chief Executive Officer effective Dec. 8, 2025, as it readies to drill Canada's first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen within Saskatchewan's Genesis Trend. The Company is also advancing efforts to unlock the value of its Willcox Playa critical minerals project in southeast Arizona, located adjacent to U.S. Department of Defense lands, with current CEO Mansoor Jan transitioning to lead MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary focused on a potential spinout or other strategic transaction.

To view the full press release, visit

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Austin, Texas

RocksAndStocks

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN

The latest news and updates relating toare available in the company's newsroom at