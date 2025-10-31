403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Doha Social Development Summit First-Ever UNGA Meet Outside New York, Geneva: Sheikha Alya
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, affirmed that the Second World Summit for Social Development, to be held in Doha, marks the first official meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to convene outside its traditional venues in New York and Geneva, in accordance with the Assembly's rules of procedure.
In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Her Excellency said that hosting this historic summit in Doha underscores the State of Qatar's position as an active and strategic partner of the United Nations, adding that in just a few days, Doha will once again open its doors to the world, guided by its unwavering commitment to international solidarity and multilateral cooperation.
Her Excellency emphasized that the State of Qatar welcomes the international community back to Doha, a city that has become a global symbol of dialogue, partnership, and hope.
She recalled that Qatar has previously hosted a series of landmark United Nations conferences, including the 2008 Follow-up International Conference on Financing for Development to Review the Implementation of the Monterrey Consensus, the 18th Conference of the Parties (COP18) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2012, the 13th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD XIII), and the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in 2023 -- all united by the shared goal of promoting prosperity and achieving sustainable development for all.
Her Excellency noted that the world returns to Doha to participate in the Second World Summit for Social Development, which will be held from November 4 to 6, 2025, marking a pivotal moment to renew the commitments first made in Copenhagen three decades ago and to set forth bold visions and practical solutions for advancing social development.
She highlighted that the summit will bring together more than 8,000 participants representing Member States, the United Nations system, and key stakeholders -- including parliamentarians, civil society organizations, youth, academia, and representatives of workers, employers, and the private sector -- all united in reaffirming their commitment to social justice and translating that commitment into concrete actions that place people at the heart of sustainable development.
Her Excellency underlined that at the heart of this historic summit lies the "Doha Political Declaration," a global call to action that renews governments' commitment to creating an enabling economic, political, social, cultural, and legal environment for achieving inclusive social development for all.
She further pointed out that several key events will take place during the summit, leveraging this global gathering, most notably, the inaugural meeting of the "Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty."
The summit will also witness a significant milestone with the convening of the "Doha Solutions Forum for Social Development," which represents a turning point toward adopting innovative and practical initiatives. The forum will be held alongside two major events -- the Private Sector Forum and the Civil Society Forum -- in addition to a wide range of activities taking place at the state-of-the-art Qatar National Convention Centre.
HE Sheikha Alya Al-Thani emphasized that Doha is once again establishing itself as a beacon of global solidarity, where commitments transform into inspiration and partnerships become a driving force for progress, embodying a shared vision of an inclusive and sustainable future of peace and prosperity for all. HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani World Summit for Social Development
In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Her Excellency said that hosting this historic summit in Doha underscores the State of Qatar's position as an active and strategic partner of the United Nations, adding that in just a few days, Doha will once again open its doors to the world, guided by its unwavering commitment to international solidarity and multilateral cooperation.
Her Excellency emphasized that the State of Qatar welcomes the international community back to Doha, a city that has become a global symbol of dialogue, partnership, and hope.
She recalled that Qatar has previously hosted a series of landmark United Nations conferences, including the 2008 Follow-up International Conference on Financing for Development to Review the Implementation of the Monterrey Consensus, the 18th Conference of the Parties (COP18) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2012, the 13th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD XIII), and the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in 2023 -- all united by the shared goal of promoting prosperity and achieving sustainable development for all.
Her Excellency noted that the world returns to Doha to participate in the Second World Summit for Social Development, which will be held from November 4 to 6, 2025, marking a pivotal moment to renew the commitments first made in Copenhagen three decades ago and to set forth bold visions and practical solutions for advancing social development.
She highlighted that the summit will bring together more than 8,000 participants representing Member States, the United Nations system, and key stakeholders -- including parliamentarians, civil society organizations, youth, academia, and representatives of workers, employers, and the private sector -- all united in reaffirming their commitment to social justice and translating that commitment into concrete actions that place people at the heart of sustainable development.
Her Excellency underlined that at the heart of this historic summit lies the "Doha Political Declaration," a global call to action that renews governments' commitment to creating an enabling economic, political, social, cultural, and legal environment for achieving inclusive social development for all.
She further pointed out that several key events will take place during the summit, leveraging this global gathering, most notably, the inaugural meeting of the "Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty."
The summit will also witness a significant milestone with the convening of the "Doha Solutions Forum for Social Development," which represents a turning point toward adopting innovative and practical initiatives. The forum will be held alongside two major events -- the Private Sector Forum and the Civil Society Forum -- in addition to a wide range of activities taking place at the state-of-the-art Qatar National Convention Centre.
HE Sheikha Alya Al-Thani emphasized that Doha is once again establishing itself as a beacon of global solidarity, where commitments transform into inspiration and partnerships become a driving force for progress, embodying a shared vision of an inclusive and sustainable future of peace and prosperity for all. HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani World Summit for Social Development
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment