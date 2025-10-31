Dakota Foundry Named To U.S. Chamber Of Commerce CO-100 Top 100 Companies For 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dakota Foundry, a vertically integrated grey and ductile iron foundry, has been recognized as one of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce“CO-100 Top 100 Small Business in America”. This national recognition highlights the company's innovative approach to American manufacturing through its combination of traditional craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and workforce development initiatives.

The CO-100 designation recognizes Dakota Foundry among the most innovative and impactful small businesses in America. The company has distinguished itself through vertical integration spanning casting, machining, pattern building, and engineering services, while also addressing the skilled labor shortage through its Iron Warrior Academy 501(c)(3) training programs.

Under the leadership of CEO and founder Kory Anderson, Dakota Foundry has achieved significant milestones including an American Foundry Society's“Casting of the Year Award and enabling a Guinness World Record by producing over 250 unique castings for the 150 Case Steam Engine, the largest steam traction engine in the world. The company has also expanded its capabilities through the launch of Spartan Pattern Company in 2024, equipped with advanced HAAS machining centers for high-precision pattern and tooling production.

Dakota Foundry's commitment to innovation extends to its adoption of MAGMA simulation software for optimizing casting processes and its diversification into aluminum casting through a planned acquisition in Indiana. The company's full spectrum of casting and manufacturing services includes grey and ductile iron castings ranging from a few pounds to thousands of pounds, serving industries from agriculture and construction to industrial machinery.

The company's non-profit, Iron Warrior Academy, addresses the nationwide shortage of skilled tradesmen through hands-on welding and fabrication training combined with mentorship and teamwork. The Academy recently secured a $30,000 SolidWorks for Good donation to support innovation and education for future engineers. Additionally, Dakota Foundry's Iron Warrior Fitness Products division manufactures 100% American-made strength equipment, including kettlebells and the patent-pending "Warbell."

For casting inquiries, interested parties can contact.... For speaking engagements and podcast appearances, Kory Anderson can be reached through the webform at .

About Dakota Foundry

Dakota Foundry is a U.S.-based grey and ductile iron foundry committed to reshoring American manufacturing, advancing industrial innovation, and training the next generation of skilled tradesmen. Founded on the belief that strength comes from both tradition and innovation, Dakota Foundry operates with a rare mix of heritage craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and vertical integration. The company's mission is to produce 100% American-made castings of the highest quality while building the workforce and infrastructure to secure America's industrial future.