Brissi Group With BHHS EWM Realty Named Exclusive Sales Agents For Villa Sofia Residences
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ben Brissi and Zach Joslin, of The Brissi Group with BHHS EWM Realty, have been named exclusive sales agents for Villa Sofia Residences, a boutique luxury condominium in the heart of South Beach's acclaimed South of Fifth neighborhood.
Located at 250 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, the three-story, 27-residence condominium, featuring one-bedroom, 435 sq ft residences from $650,000; two-bedroom, 866 sq ft residences from $1.31 million; three-bedroom, 1,100 sq ft residences starting at $1.71 million; and 1,265 sq ft penthouses starting at $1.9 million.
Villa Sofia will be a rental-friendly community, with no owner restrictions on renting. They can choose to live in the units full-time or partially and rent the remaining of the time through professional management who will take care of every phase of the process.
The original building was fully rebuilt in 2018 and is now being fully reimagined with a curated selection of upscale amenities. Completion is projected for the 2nd half of 2026.
Kitchens feature Brazilian custom cabinetry, quartz waterfall countertops, Bosch kitchen appliances and a wine cooler in select residences.
Amenities include a rooftop pool, rooftop bar and lounge area, rooftop bar, a fitness area, beach club access and a dedicated concierge, along with all the offerings of the immensely popular South of Fifth neighborhood. These include easy beach access, walking distance to Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury boutiques and other world-class amenities.
Drago Capital is the developer, an organization with numerous holdings throughout South Florida.
“This is a truly special product,” said Ben Brissi and Zach Joslin.“It is arguably the most affordable new product in the coveted South of Fifth neighborhood, as most new inventory in the area is in the $5-$10 million range. Villa Sofia offers an incredible once-in-a-lifetime option to live in this area, in a building of this quality.”
For additional information on Villa Sofia Residences, visit , or call Ben 561-870-2211 or Zach 561-222-5240.
###
About The Brissi Group
Co-founded by Ben Brissi and Zach Joslin, the Brissi Group is within the BHHS EWM Realty umbrella. They specialize in South Florida's luxury real estate market, including high-end condos and waterfront properties. Ben Brissi is a licensed attorney with a background in finance and law, while Zach Joslin is a co-founder and realtor.
