Oxygen Dubai By Ahmed Habib Wins Silver In A' Architecture Awards
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, has announced Oxygen Dubai by Ahmed Habib as a Silver Winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This highly respected recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Oxygen Dubai within the architecture industry.
The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award for Oxygen Dubai showcases the project's relevance to current trends and needs in the fitness industry. The gym's unique blend of industrial aesthetics and luxurious amenities aligns with the growing demand for experiential fitness spaces that offer more than just a workout.
Spanning 6,500 square meters with a construction budget of 30 million USD, Oxygen Dubai stands out for its bold architectural statement. The use of raw concrete and black steel creates a distinctly masculine ambiance that resonates with strength and resilience. This design fosters an environment conducive to intense workouts while offering a comprehensive suite of amenities, including a restaurant, shops, spa, pool, garden, lockers, and changing rooms.
The recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Ahmed Habib and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of architecture and design. The award validates their approach to creating innovative, experiential spaces that enhance the built environment and contribute to the well-being of communities.
Interested parties may learn more at:
/ada-winner-design?ID=170001
About Ahmed Habib
Ranked #58 worldwide by DAC in 2021, Ahmed Habib is a visionary Egyptian architect known for his innovative designs and profound commitment to societal betterment. Habib has received nine global awards, including the A' Design Awards. Through his work, Ahmed nurtures community development and inspires architects, creating a lasting legacy in the built environment. His creative solutions to architectural challenges truly set him apart, making him a force of innovation in the industry.
About Habib Architects
Habib Architects is a multidisciplinary design house, based in Cairo, providing Urban, Architecture and Interior Design services. Their highly experienced Design Team is from 4 different countries: Egypt, Italy, Ukraine & Poland. Habib Architects also has a dedicated Technical Team that compromise of Engineers, Draftsmen and Sculptors.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, environmental impact, social relevance, and design originality. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that highlights the designer's exceptional skill and vision.
About A' Design Award
The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly regarded international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in architectural design. Welcoming entries from architects, engineers, construction companies, and design brands worldwide, the award provides a platform to showcase innovative visions and gain global recognition. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to promote superior designs that positively impact society. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring the highest standards of evaluation. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, has been celebrating and advancing excellence in design across all industries since 2008. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at
