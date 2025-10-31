403
Kimaya Himalayan Beverages Set To Launch Beeyoung Tropic, India's First Crafted Tropical Pilsner
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BeeYoung, India's award-winning craft beer known for its crisp, refreshing character and youthful energy, is all set to launch its new variant, a crafted Tropical Pilsner, at Doon Music Festival Season 4 as they partner with them as their official beer partner. Scheduled for November 1st and 2nd, 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, the two-day celebration will also showcase its beloved flagship brew and BeeYoung Beyond.
Nestled amidst the foothills of the Himalayas, the Doon Music Festival has been Uttarakhand's most sought-after youth festival, known for its electrifying energy, diverse crowd, and stellar artist lineup. This year's lineup will feature names like DJ Chetas, Krsna, Gurnazar, and Paresh Pahuja. With more than 65,000 attendees across its previous editions, the festival has earned its place as North India's defining live music experience, making it the perfect stage for BeeYoung's latest innovation.
BeeYoung's association with the festival goes beyond a brand partnership; it's a creative meeting of passion for music, community, and craftsmanship. In the same spirit, the new Tropic Pilsner will embody everything fresh and punchy that the brand stands for. Born from a vision at their microbrewery in New Delhi- "BeeYoung Brewgarden", the Tropic Pilsner quickly became a beloved favourite among visitors, enchanting all who had a taste of its unique profile. This won't just be another beer; it will be India's first Tropical Pilsner, crafted to evoke a light, happy, and refreshing day.
The brew will present a beautifully balanced hint of mango and passion fruit, layered over a crisp, light-bodied base with a smooth, malty finish, perfect for all sunny afternoons, happening evenings, live music, and great company. After rounds of meticulous experimentation, BeeYoung perfected the art of canning this tropical, fruity innovation, ensuring every sip retained that original zest and clean profile. Designed for all seasons and cuisines, The Tropic Pilsner will leave no aftertaste and feels wonderfully light, making it the go-to companion for moments of fun, calm, and connection.
Sharing his excitement about the launch, Abhinav Jindal, CEO and Founder of Kimaya Himalayan Beverages, said: "The Doon Music Festival embodies the same spirit we celebrate at BeeYoung - youthful energy, authentic experiences, and bringing people together. With the launch of BeeYoung Tropic Pilsner, we aim to capture the feeling of pure joy and togetherness that arises when great music meets great company. Launching it here in Dehradun, the city where BeeYoung was born, surrounded by music and mountains, feels like the perfect homecoming for this tropical journey."
As the hills of Dehradun come alive with rhythm and revelry, festival-goers will be able to enjoy BeeYoung's full lineup at the venue - BeeYoung Beyond, BeeYoung, and the newly launched BeeYoung Tropic Pilsner - celebrated for their craft, character, and connection with the youthful, fearless spirit of India's new wave of beer lovers.
