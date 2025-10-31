CDMO Services Market For Pharma And Biotech: Growth Outlook And Industry Insights (20242034)

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market?

Demand for personalised medicine:



The move towards tailored treatments requires flexible manufacturing processes that many CDMOs are developing, often using automation and modular systems to accommodate varying batch sizes and patient-specific needs.

Globalisation and supply chain complexity:



Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly relying on CDMOs to navigate complex global supply chains and ensure consistent product quality across different markets.

Specialization:



There is a growing trend of CDMOs specialising in specific therapeutic areas or manufacturing processes, allowing them to offer deep expertise in a particular niche.

Growth of outsourcing by smaller companies:



Smaller and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using CDMOs to avoid large capital investments in manufacturing facilities, which is a key growth driver for the CDMO market.

What Is the Growing Challenge in the CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market?

Challenges for CDMOs in the pharma and biotech markets include scaling up production while maintaining quality, managing supply chain risks, navigating complex and evolving global regulatory landscapes, protecting intellectual property, and the need for continuous investment in advanced technologies to support new drug modalities like cell and gene therapies. Competition and the pressure to be cost-effective also add to these challenges.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global CDMO services for pharma and biotech market with 44.1% in 2024. CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) services for North America's pharma and biotech markets include a wide range of support. These services are crucial for companies to focus on innovation while outsourcing the complexities of development and production. Key areas include API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient)

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market In 2024?

Segmental Insights

By Service Type,

The API manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2024 with 41.3% market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. API manufacturing services form the backbone of CDMO operations, providing process development, scale-up, and GMP production for active ingredients. These services ensure consistent product quality and regulatory compliance, enabling pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate timelines. The segment benefits from increasing outsourcing trends as firms focus on cost reduction, flexibility, and global market expansion through specialised CDMO partnerships.

By Molecule Type,

The small molecules segment dominated the market with 58.2% in 2024. Small-molecule CDMO services remain a dominant segment

By Phase Type,

The commercial segment dominated the market with 64.7% in 2024. During the clinical stage, CDMOs offer small-batch manufacturing, formulation development, and analytical testing to support trials from Phase I to III. Their flexible infrastructure allows rapid iteration and regulatory alignment, reducing time to proof-of-concept. Outsourcing in this phase is driven by smaller biotech firms seeking scalable and compliant manufacturing support.

By End User,

The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the global CDMO services for pharma and biotech market with 69.5% in 2024. Pharmaceutical firms partner with CDMOs to enhance production efficiency, optimise resources, and manage product lifecycles. Outsourcing allows major companies to reduce capital expenditure while accessing specialised facilities and expertise. The collaboration often focuses on scaling commercial production and meeting increasing market demands across therapeutic segments.

The biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Biotech companies rely heavily on CDMOs for end-to-end support, from early-stage R&D to GMP production. Limited in-house capacity drives the need for contract partners offering cell line development, process optimisation, and regulatory documentation. This partnership accelerates clinical progress and reduces financial risks during product commercialisation.

By Therapeutic Area Type,

The rare diseases segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The rare disease segment leverages CDMO partnerships to manage small-batch, highly specialised drug production. CDMOs provide flexible capacity, custom formulation, and regulatory support, enabling faster delivery of niche therapies. The focus on orphan drugs and gene-based treatments further strengthens collaboration between innovators and contract manufacturers.

Recent Developments



In June 2025, a collaboration between TAG1 Inc., which is a distributor of clinical quantities of medical isotopes, and PharmaLogic, which is a leading contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialised in radiopharmaceuticals, was announced. This collaboration is focusing on enhancing the accessibility and availability of TAG1's proprietary Pb-212 generator platform and alpha isotopes. In June 2025, a collaboration between OneSource Speciality Pharma Limited, which is a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), and Sweden-headquartered biotech company Xbrane Biopharma AB was announced. They will work on the manufacturing of the biosimilar portfolio of Xbrane Biopharma AB.

CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market Key Players List



Lonza Group AG

Catalent Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon)

WuXi AppTec

Samsung Biologics

Recipharm AB

Siegfried Holding AG

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Cambrex Corporation

Jubilant Biosys / Jubilant Pharmova

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Curia (formerly AMRI)

AGC Biologics

Evonik Industries

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

PCI Pharma Services

Rentschler Biopharma

Vetter Pharma Emergent BioSolutions

Segments Covered in The Report

By Service Type



Drug Development Services



Pre-formulation & formulation development



Analytical testing services



Process development & scale-up

Regulatory support

API Manufacturing



Small Molecule API Manufacturing

Large Molecule/Biologics API Manufacturing

Finished Dosage Form (FDF) Manufacturing



Oral Solid Dosage (Tablets, Capsules)



Parenterals (Injectables, IVs)



Topicals

Others (Inhalation, Suppositories, etc.)

Fill-Finish Operations



Aseptic filling

Lyophilisation services

Packaging & Labeling



Primary and secondary packaging

Serialization & Track & Trace

Clinical Supply Services



Clinical trial materials (CTM) management Logistics & distribution

By Molecule Type



Small Molecules



Large Molecules (Biologics)





Monoclonal antibodies



Recombinant proteins



Advanced Therapies





Cell therapies





Gene therapies



RNA-based therapies Vaccines



By Phase



Preclinical

Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III Commercial

By End User



Pharmaceutical Companies

Branded

Generics

Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes & Research Organizations Virtual Biotech / Startups

By Therapeutic Area



Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Immunology

Rare Diseases Others (Diabetes, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal)



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



