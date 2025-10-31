CDMO Services Market For Pharma And Biotech: Growth Outlook And Industry Insights (20242034)
The adoption of CDMO services is surging as pharma and biotech firms pursue innovative treatment approaches to address evolving disease landscapes. This has led to new collaborations, the establishment of novel CDMOs, and the introduction of advanced products. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence within CDMO operations is streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. Collectively, these factors are fostering robust growth in the global CDMO services market.
Key Takeaways
- North America dominated the global CDMO services for pharma and biotech market with 44.1% in 2024. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2025 to 2030. By service type, the API manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2024 with 41.3% market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. By molecule type, the small molecules segment dominated the market with 58.2% in 2024. By molecule type, the advanced therapies segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. By phase type, the commercial segment dominated the market with 64.7% in 2024. By phase type, the clinical segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the global CDMO services for pharma and biotech market with 69.5% in 2024. By end user, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. By therapeutic area type, the oncology segment dominated the market with 33.8% in 2024. By therapeutic area type, the rare diseases segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.
Market Overview & PotentialThe CDMO services for pharma and biotech market encompass third-party organisations that provide comprehensive drug development and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies manufacturing across small-molecule drugs
What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market?Key drivers for the CDMO services market in pharma and biotech include the desire to reduce costs by converting fixed capital expenditures to variable costs, a need to accelerate drug development timelines, and the increasing complexity of new therapeutic modalities like biologics and cell/gene therapies pharmaceutical companies
What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market?
- Rise of advanced and specialised therapies:
- Demand for personalised medicine:
The move towards tailored treatments requires flexible manufacturing processes that many CDMOs are developing, often using automation and modular systems to accommodate varying batch sizes and patient-specific needs.
- Globalisation and supply chain complexity:
Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly relying on CDMOs to navigate complex global supply chains and ensure consistent product quality across different markets.
- Specialization:
There is a growing trend of CDMOs specialising in specific therapeutic areas or manufacturing processes, allowing them to offer deep expertise in a particular niche.
- Growth of outsourcing by smaller companies:
Smaller and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using CDMOs to avoid large capital investments in manufacturing facilities, which is a key growth driver for the CDMO market.
What Is the Growing Challenge in the CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market?
Challenges for CDMOs in the pharma and biotech markets include scaling up production while maintaining quality, managing supply chain risks, navigating complex and evolving global regulatory landscapes, protecting intellectual property, and the need for continuous investment in advanced technologies to support new drug modalities like cell and gene therapies. Competition and the pressure to be cost-effective also add to these challenges.
Regional Analysis
How Did North America Dominate the CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market in 2024?
North America dominated the global CDMO services for pharma and biotech market with 44.1% in 2024. CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) services for North America's pharma and biotech markets include a wide range of support. These services are crucial for companies to focus on innovation while outsourcing the complexities of development and production. Key areas include API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient)
What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market In 2024?Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2025 to 2030. CDMO services in the Asia-Pacific pharma and biotech market are booming, with China, India, and South Korea as key players, due to rising demand and cost-effective manufacturing. These organisations provide a range of services, from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing to finished dosage formulations and secondary packaging
Segmental Insights
By Service Type,
The API manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2024 with 41.3% market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. API manufacturing services form the backbone of CDMO operations, providing process development, scale-up, and GMP production for active ingredients. These services ensure consistent product quality and regulatory compliance, enabling pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate timelines. The segment benefits from increasing outsourcing trends as firms focus on cost reduction, flexibility, and global market expansion through specialised CDMO partnerships.
By Molecule Type,
The small molecules segment dominated the market with 58.2% in 2024. Small-molecule CDMO services remain a dominant segmentThe advanced therapies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Advanced therapy CDMOs cater to the growing demand for biologics
By Phase Type,
The commercial segment dominated the market with 64.7% in 2024. During the clinical stage, CDMOs offer small-batch manufacturing, formulation development, and analytical testing to support trials from Phase I to III. Their flexible infrastructure allows rapid iteration and regulatory alignment, reducing time to proof-of-concept. Outsourcing in this phase is driven by smaller biotech firms seeking scalable and compliant manufacturing support.The clinical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Commercial-scale CDMO services focus on full-scale manufacturing, packaging
By End User,
The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the global CDMO services for pharma and biotech market with 69.5% in 2024. Pharmaceutical firms partner with CDMOs to enhance production efficiency, optimise resources, and manage product lifecycles. Outsourcing allows major companies to reduce capital expenditure while accessing specialised facilities and expertise. The collaboration often focuses on scaling commercial production and meeting increasing market demands across therapeutic segments.
The biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Biotech companies rely heavily on CDMOs for end-to-end support, from early-stage R&D to GMP production. Limited in-house capacity drives the need for contract partners offering cell line development, process optimisation, and regulatory documentation. This partnership accelerates clinical progress and reduces financial risks during product commercialisation.
By Therapeutic Area Type,The oncology segment dominated the market with 33.8% in 2024. CDMOs play a crucial role in oncology drug manufacturing rising demand for targeted therapies
The rare diseases segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The rare disease segment leverages CDMO partnerships to manage small-batch, highly specialised drug production. CDMOs provide flexible capacity, custom formulation, and regulatory support, enabling faster delivery of niche therapies. The focus on orphan drugs and gene-based treatments further strengthens collaboration between innovators and contract manufacturers.
Recent Developments
- In June 2025, a collaboration between TAG1 Inc., which is a distributor of clinical quantities of medical isotopes, and PharmaLogic, which is a leading contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialised in radiopharmaceuticals, was announced. This collaboration is focusing on enhancing the accessibility and availability of TAG1's proprietary Pb-212 generator platform and alpha isotopes. In June 2025, a collaboration between OneSource Speciality Pharma Limited, which is a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), and Sweden-headquartered biotech company Xbrane Biopharma AB was announced. They will work on the manufacturing of the biosimilar portfolio of Xbrane Biopharma AB.
CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market Key Players List
- Lonza Group AG Catalent Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon) WuXi AppTec Samsung Biologics Recipharm AB Siegfried Holding AG Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence Cambrex Corporation Jubilant Biosys / Jubilant Pharmova Piramal Pharma Solutions Curia (formerly AMRI) AGC Biologics Evonik Industries AbbVie Contract Manufacturing PCI Pharma Services Rentschler Biopharma Vetter Pharma Emergent BioSolutions
Segments Covered in The Report
By Service Type
- Drug Development Services
- Pre-formulation & formulation development Analytical testing services Process development & scale-up Regulatory support
- Small Molecule API Manufacturing Large Molecule/Biologics API Manufacturing
- Oral Solid Dosage (Tablets, Capsules) Parenterals (Injectables, IVs) Topicals Others (Inhalation, Suppositories, etc.)
- Aseptic filling Lyophilisation services
- Primary and secondary packaging Serialization & Track & Trace
- Clinical trial materials (CTM) management Logistics & distribution
By Molecule Type
- Small Molecules
- Large Molecules (Biologics)
- Monoclonal antibodies Recombinant proteins
- Cell therapies Gene therapies RNA-based therapies
By Phase
- Preclinical Clinical Phase I Phase II Phase III Commercial
By End User
- Pharmaceutical Companies Branded Generics Biotechnology Companies Academic Institutes & Research Organizations Virtual Biotech / Startups
By Therapeutic Area
- Oncology Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Neurology Immunology Rare Diseases Others (Diabetes, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal)
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
