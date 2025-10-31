PM Shehbaz Lays Foundation Stone Of Danish School In Chitral, Terms It A Gift For Locals

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of a Danish School in Chitral, calling it a gift for the people of the region.

Speaking at the ceremony, the prime minister praised the people of Chitral for being educated and courteous despite limited facilities. He said the new school would provide talented children in the area with access to free, quality education.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on assuming office and assured him of full federal support for the province's development.

He said the federal government's goal was to extend essential facilities to remote areas, emphasizing that serving the people was the state's foremost duty.

Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam also addressed the event, describing Shehbaz Sharif as an excellent administrator and a leader who believes in inclusive governance.