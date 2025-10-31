Goldhaven Resources Acquires Claims Within Magno Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”)is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Hamel claims (the“Claims”) located in northwestern British Columbia, within the Company's Magno Project area. The newly acquired Claims cover 429.46 hectares and further demonstrate GoldHaven's commitment to consolidating its district-scale land position in this highly prospective region.

Magno Project:

The Magno Project hosts multiple mineralization styles linked by common fluid pathways and heat sources, suggesting a related series of mineralizing events. Recent fieldwork identified the Cassiar Stock - a 72 Ma Cretaceous granite along the Cassiar Batholith's eastern margin - as a key control on mineralization. Mapping confirmed a strong correlation between phases of the Cassiar Stock and mineralized showings, prompting GoldHaven to expand the project to 36,002.99 hectares to consolidate the system. Early work has connected mineralized skarns along north–south and northeast-trending structures where Cassiar Stock intrudes Cassiar Terrane sediments. At Magno Central (Magno and D zones), structurally controlled skarn and CRD-style mineralization occur within the Rosella Formation, historically known for Ag-Pb-Zn but now showing potential for indium and gallium. Comparisons to Coeur Mining's Silvertip Project highlight strong regional potential, while mapping in the Kuhn and Dead Goat zones identified skarns dominated by diopside–garnet with zones of tremolite, pyrrhotite, and scheelite.

Terms of the agreement:

GoldHaven has entered into a title transfer agreement (the“Agreement”) dated October 23, 2025, with Robert Joseph Hamel (the“Vendor”), under which the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Claims situated in the Cassiar Mining District, British Columbia (the“Transaction”).

As consideration, GoldHaven will pay $10,000 CAD in cash and issue 300,000 common shares (the“Consideration Shares”) to the Vendor. All Consideration Shares will be subject to a standard Canadian statutory four-month hold period.









Figure 1: Location of Hamel tenures located within GoldHaven's Magno project in Northern BC

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented:“ The acquisition of the Hamel claims strengthens our strategic land position within the Magno Project and underscores our commitment to building a district-scale mining portfolio in British Columbia,” stated Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven Resources.“We believe this area holds strong exploration potential, and consolidating key ground positions is an important step in unlocking value for our shareholders.”

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO



...

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“estimates”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company and the Property. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors may include, among others, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; and (ii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company's profile at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at