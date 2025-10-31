Three Family Members Found Murdered Inside Peshawar Home
A gruesome triple murder has been reported in Peshawar's Faqirabad area, where unknown assailants killed a man and two women inside their house.
According to police, the deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Abdul Rehman, son of Dilawar; 60-year-old N., wife of Dilawar; and 26-year-old S., wife of Abdul Rehman.Also Read: Governor Approves New KP Cabinet; Oath-Taking Ceremony Scheduled for Today
Police said the incident occurred last night when the attackers used a sharp-edged weapon to assault the victims, killing all three on the spot.
The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for postmortem, while police have collected evidence from the scene and launched an investigation from multiple angles.
