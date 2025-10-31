Question On Possibility Of Shivakumar Taking Over As K'taka CM 'Irks' Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost his cool when asked about the possibility of Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar taking over as Chief Minister on Friday.

When asked whether a change of leadership was likely in November as the Congress-led government completes half its term, Siddaramaiah grew visibly irritated and retorted, "Who has made a statement in this regard? Where have they said it? Did they tell you?"

When reporters referred to media reports, the Chief Minister angrily asked, "In which media has it appeared? I read all the newspapers. Is there any newspaper I don't read?"

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to comment on the deadline for filling potholes in Bengaluru, which ends at midnight on Friday, and instead directed media persons to contact Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

The Chief Minister's reaction comes amid ongoing "infighting" in Congress.

Meanwhile, reacting to questions about power sharing and rumours of a deadline allegedly given by Deputy CM Shivakumar to vacate the Chief Minister's chair, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa said he was unaware of any such matter.

Waqf and Housing Minister B. Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan has asserted that Siddaramaiah would continue as Chief Minister until 2028.

Khan also dismissed reports that Shivakumar will soon join the BJP.

The Housing Minister wished that Shivakumar become Chief Minister in 2028, after Siddaramaiah's tenure ends.

Khan was overwhelmed after his supporters raised slogans proposing his name as the future Deputy Chief Minister.

Textiles and Agricultural Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil remarked that during the first half of the government's term, the Chief Minister's position remained stable, and it would continue to do so in the second half as well. "There is no such thing as a November Revolution or leadership change," he said.