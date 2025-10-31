Rajasthan Sanctions Rs 1,012Cr For Repair Of Govt Properties Damaged By Floods

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 31 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved financial sanctions amounting to Rs 1,012 crore 92 lakh for the repair and restoration of government properties damaged by recent floods and heavy rainfall across Rajasthan, an official said.

The sanctioned amount will cover the repair of 50,288 government buildings and public assets, including roads, culverts, dams, anicuts, health centres, schools, and Anganwadi buildings.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister's decision aims to ensure immediate restoration of essential public infrastructure and smooth functioning of government services disrupted by the natural calamity.

The approvals include major allocations for the repair of 14,212 roads and 1,161 culverts under the Public Works Department (PWD) at a cost of Rs 294 crore. Similarly, 902 properties under the Water Resources Department will be repaired with Rs 19 crore, and 681 properties of the Medical Department will be restored with Rs 12.80 crore.

The Education Department has received the largest share of the allocation, with Rs 487 crore sanctioned for repairing 24,531 school buildings damaged during the floods.

In addition, 873 buildings of the Panchayati Raj Department will be repaired with Rs 19.39 crore, while 7,911 Anganwadi buildings under the Women and Child Development Department will be repaired at a cost of Rs 173 crore. Seventeen properties of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) have also been marked for immediate repair.

The repair and restoration work will be carried out across 41 districts of the state. The highest allocation, Rs 60.57 crore, has been approved for Jaipur district, followed by Rs 55.45 crore for Nagaur; Rs 51.75 crore for Jalore; Rs 51.15 crore for Tonk; Rs 42.18 crore for Bundi; Rs 42.09 crore for Jodhpur; Rs 40.88 crore for Udaipur; Rs 40.73 crore for Barmer, and Rs 39.41 crore for Kota.

Significant allocations have also been made for Bhilwara (Rs 38.27 crore); Rajsamand (Rs 29.18 crore); Sirohi (Rs 25.02 crore); Ajmer (Rs 25.74 crore); Churu (Rs 25.80 crore), and Baran (Rs 25.42 crore).

Other district-wise allocations include Rs 24.52 crore for Didwana-Kuchaman; Rs 11.28 crore for Phalodi; Rs 8.44 crore for Kotputli-Behror; Rs 12.15 crore for Pali; Rs 19.79 crore for Bikaner; among other places.

Chief Minister Sharma said the decision would help restore essential public infrastructure and services, ensuring that people across the state continue to receive uninterrupted facilities related to roads, education, health, and water supply.

He added that the government remains committed to quick rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts following natural calamities so that development and public convenience are not hampered. Officials said the repair work will begin immediately under the concerned departments and will be closely monitored to ensure transparency, quality, and timely completion.