Azerbaijan-Slovenia Trade Turnover Rises, Driven By Higher Exports

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Slovenia has shown solid growth in the first nine months of 2025. This growth demonstrates the strengthening trade partnership between the two countries, supported by increasing interest from Azerbaijani exporters and Slovenian manufacturers. Exports from Azerbaijan to Slovenia amounted to...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%