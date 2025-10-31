National Unity Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Haryana
The 'Run for Unity' event, organised at the district headquarters, was flagged off by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Panchayat Bhawan.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister showered flowers on participants and joined the run, spreading the message of national unity.
Approximately 30,000 participants took part in the event held at the MM College grounds.
Youth, women, athletes, students, social workers, and public representatives participated with zeal, proudly carrying the Tricolour in their hands. The entire city echoed with patriotic slogans of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister also administered the oath against drug abuse. Addressing the gathering, CM Saini said National Unity Day is an occasion to strengthen the spirit and soul of the nation.
"Today, we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The determination, courage, and vision with which the Iron Man united India remain a timeless source of inspiration," he said.
The Chief Minister said the 'Run for Unity' was not merely a physical activity but a symbol of national unity, integrity, and discipline.
"Millions of citizens across all districts of Haryana are taking part in this national pledge, contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," CM Saini said.
He said a strong nation is built by disciplined, responsible, and aware citizens.
"This run inspires us with the values of tolerance, discipline, and collective strength," he said.
Referring to the historic decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister said PM Modi has further strengthened the unity and integrity of India, fulfilling a vision once initiated by Sardar Patel.
He described the move as a landmark step in realising Sardar Patel's dream of 'Akhand Bharat' and 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Tricolour'.
Praising the enthusiasm and patriotism of the people gathered in Fatehabad, the Chief Minister said the overwhelming participation here proves that Sardar Patel's dream of a united India lives in the hearts of every resident.
