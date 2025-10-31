Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025: What's Open And What's Closed On November 1?

If you have got banking errands lined up this weekend, you might want to wrap them up early. Banks across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will remain closed on Saturday, November 1, in celebration of Karnataka Rajyotsava, the state's formation day. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar, November 1 is a public holiday for all banks in Karnataka.

Why November 1 Matters

Every year, Karnataka Rajyotsava or Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated to mark the day when all Kannada-speaking regions were merged to form the state of Karnataka in 1956 under the States Reorganisation Act.

The day is packed with pride, culture, and colour. In Bengaluru, the Chief Minister hoists the red-and-yellow state flag, and the grand Rajyotsava Awards ceremony honours notable contributions to the state's development and heritage.

Banks, Offices, and Services

Most government offices, schools, and private institutions will also take the day off. Major banks such as SBI, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank have confirmed that their physical branches will be closed.

Still, essential services won't stop. Hospitals, transport, ATMs, UPI, and online banking will continue as usual. If you have got cheques to clear or cash to deposit, it's best to get it done before the weekend.

City Gears Up for Celebration

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is gearing up for a festive weekend. Expect the city to be draped in red and yellow, with parades, music, folk dances, and cultural programmes filling public spaces.