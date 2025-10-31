403
Cryptocurrency Market Dips Sharply As Fed Signals Caution On Rate Cuts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global cryptocurrency market endured a significant downturn on October 30, 2025, erasing gains and fueling investor caution, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy moves failed to ignite optimism.
The total market capitalization fell approximately 3% to $3.78 trillion, driven by a "sell-the-news" reaction following a 25-basis-point interest rate cut.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks on persistent inflation concerns amplified the sell-off, leading to over $1.1 billion in liquidations across exchanges.
Overnight into October 31, prices showed signs of stabilization, with Bitcoin trading near $109,000. Institutional flows reflected the pessimism: U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $488 million-the largest in two months-while Ethereum ETFs saw $46.5 million exit.
Analysts pointed to a strengthening U.S. dollar and stalled U.S.-China trade talks as additional pressures, though the Fed 's plan to end quantitative tightening by December offers potential liquidity support.
Major coins underperformed broadly. Bitcoin declined 1.83% to $109,273, Ethereum fell 2.92% to $3,823, XRP dropped 4.38% to $2.47, Solana slid 5.61% to $185, and Litecoin decreased 6.42% to around $92.
Altcoins volatile as Bitcoin posts decade worst monthly return
Altcoins displayed volatility, with standout gains in LAB (up 61% to $0.24 amid speculative momentum) and VELVET (up 16% to $0.23 on ecosystem developments).
Conversely, COAI plunged 32% to $1.84 due to sector rotations, CLANKER fell 20% to $106 after a prior surge, and HYPE dropped 11% to $44 amid declining fees.
Technical analysis of Bitcoin charts reveals a bearish short-term bias. The daily timeframe shows consolidation after failing to break above key moving averages, with RSI indicating weakening momentum.
The four-hour chart highlights oversold conditions, suggesting possible capitulation but downside risk below $108,300. October 2025 has proven challenging, marking Bitcoin's worst monthly return in over a decade.
Market sentiment remains guarded, with the Fear & Greed Index at 34. However, liquidity shifts could spur a rebound, underscoring the sector's sensitivity to macroeconomic signals.
