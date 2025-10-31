Is Original Angoori Bhabhi Making A Comeback? Shilpa Shinde Reacts

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' star Shilpa Shinde will reprise Anguri Bhabhi. She quit the program owing to production disagreements, but popular demand will bring her back in a new season.

Shilpa Shinde is very popular in the Bollywood industry. She gained immense fame from the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. But for some reason, she has exited the show.

Shilpa Shinde played the role of Anguri Bhabhi in this show. She exited due to creative differences. After her, actress Shubhangi Atre took on the role.

It's been said that actress Shilpa Shinde is making a comeback. She has been offered a role in the new season, and it seems the audience will get to see Bhabhiji again.

Shilpa Shinde will be seen again as Anguri Bhabhi. The audience had demanded a new season of the show. Respecting their demand, the new season is being brought.

A new set for the show is being built, and she will be seen by the audience again soon. The show is expected to air in December. She had participated in Bigg Boss.