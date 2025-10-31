Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Is Original Angoori Bhabhi Making A Comeback? Shilpa Shinde Reacts

Is Original Angoori Bhabhi Making A Comeback? Shilpa Shinde Reacts


2025-10-31 06:13:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' star Shilpa Shinde will reprise Anguri Bhabhi. She quit the program owing to production disagreements, but popular demand will bring her back in a new season.

Shilpa Shinde is very popular in the Bollywood industry. She gained immense fame from the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. But for some reason, she has exited the show.

Shilpa Shinde played the role of Anguri Bhabhi in this show. She exited due to creative differences. After her, actress Shubhangi Atre took on the role.

It's been said that actress Shilpa Shinde is making a comeback. She has been offered a role in the new season, and it seems the audience will get to see Bhabhiji again.

Shilpa Shinde will be seen again as Anguri Bhabhi. The audience had demanded a new season of the show. Respecting their demand, the new season is being brought.

A new set for the show is being built, and she will be seen by the audience again soon. The show is expected to air in December. She had participated in Bigg Boss.

MENAFN31102025007385015968ID1110275501



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search