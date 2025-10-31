Kazakhstan Plans Expansion Of Foreign Students Enrollment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to increase the number of foreign students in the country to 100,000 by 2029, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Strategic Partners "Kazakhstan-Territory of Academic Knowledge, Trend reports via Akorda.

He noted that to achieve this goal, the government will simplify visa procedures and create the most comfortable conditions for international students studying in Kazakhstan. A new employment program is also planned, which will allow top graduates to remain in the country.

At present, the enrollment figures indicate that more than 31,000 international scholars are participating in academic programs across Kazakh higher education institutions, marking a historic milestone for the nation.



Tokayev also underscored that the inauguration of foreign university branches is congruent with Kazakhstan's strategic objective of advancing engineering and IT pedagogy. Three Luban Workshops are currently operational in Kazakhstan, functioning as distinctive applied engineering educational entities, showcasing significant engagement from Chinese experts and the substantial human capital of Kazakhstan.



Additionally, he emphasized that the upskilling of human capital in the nuclear energy sector is of paramount strategic significance for national interests.