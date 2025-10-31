Philippines Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Register An AAGR Of 7.2% Between 2026-2029, Supported By Investment In Transport Infrastructure And Energy Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Philippine construction industry is set for growth supported by public and private investments in transport and energy projects, despite challenges like high material costs and declining FDI. Opportunities lie in infrastructure, the“Build Better More” program, and a shift towards renewable energy, driving expansion through 2029.

The Philippine construction industry is expected to grow by 5.1% in real terms in 2025, supported by increased construction loans and building permits, along with public and private investment in transport infrastructure and energy projects.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the total value of approved building permits rose by 5.1% year on year (YoY) in the first half of 2025. By segment, the total value of non-residential building permits grew by 11.5% YoY in January-June 2025, while residential building permits increased by 3.9% over the same period. Growth in 2025 is also expected to be supported by a higher budget allocation for the development of the construction industry. The 2025 national budget includes total government spending of PHP6.8 trillion ($117.9 billion), up 10.1% from PHP5.8 trillion ($100.5 billion) in the 2024 budget.

However, factors such as high construction material prices, rising debt, falling foreign direct investment (FDI), and the cessation of major projects due to non-compliance with project timelines are expected to pose downside risks to the construction industry in the short term. According to the Board of Investments (BOI), total FDI fell by 64.4% YoY in the first half of 2025, from PHP189.5 billion ($3.3 billion) in January-June 2024 to PHP67.4 billion ($1.2 billion).

The analyst expects the Philippine construction industry to register an average annual growth rate of 7.2% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investment in transport infrastructure and energy projects. In June 2025, the government reported 207 Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs) worth PHP10.2 trillion ($176.7 billion) across several key sectors under the "Build Better More" program, along with 3,224 infrastructure programs, activities, and projects (PAPs) under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 Public Investment Program.

Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the government's goal to increase the share of renewable energy in the total power mix from 22% in 2023 to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040

