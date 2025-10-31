Mexico Cards And Payments Market Review, Opportunity And Risks Analysis Report 2021-2025 & 2025-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in Mexico's cards and payments sector include the rise of digital-only banks enhancing card adoption, growth in contactless payments bolstered by transportation initiatives, and rapid expansion of ecommerce platforms like AliExpress and Amazon, driving demand for convenient payment solutions.

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Mexico cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

The 'Mexico Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Mexico cards and payments industry, including:



Current and forecast values for each market in the Mexico cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Mexico cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. The competitive landscape of the Mexico cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights



The burgeoning landscape of financial technology firms and digital-only banks is poised to intensify competition within the Mexican banking sector and enhance the adoption of payment cards. In November 2024, Santander introduced its digital-only banking platform, Openbank, to the Mexican market. This platform offers customers debit and savings account options, eliminates the need for a minimum balance, and does away with hidden fees. On a similar note, Nubank, a Brazil-based digital-only bank, received regulatory approval from the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) in April 2025 to transition into a full-service bank.

Contactless payments are gaining traction and are anticipated to increase progressively as they become accessible on public transportation systems. For example, in May 2025, the State government of Mexico partnered with transportation company Movimex to launch the Movimex public transportation payment card (both debit and credit cards). On similar note, in September 2024, the Mexican Metro Mass Transit System, in partnership with leading financial and payment companies such as Getnet by Santander, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, and the Mexico City government launched a contactless payment system in the Mexico City Metro. This enabled commuters to make contactless payments with credit, debit, and service cards, as well as electronic wallets and smart devices. The system was deployed in all 195 stations on the 12 lines of the Metro. The ecommerce market is growing at a rapid rate in Mexico. To capitalize on this, new online shopping platforms are being launched in the country. For example, in March 2025, Chinese ecommerce giant AliExpress launched its ecommerce platform in Mexico. It offers merchants 90 days without commissions as well as free shipping for customers. Similarly, Amazon launched its new ecommerce platform, Bazaar, within its mobile app in August 2025. The ecommerce platform leverages Amazon's existing customer base and infrastructure and offers thousands of fashion, household, and lifestyle products for less than MXN199 ($10.86).

Scope



Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Mexico along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Reasons to Buy



Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Mexico cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Mexico cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Mexico cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Mexico. Gain insights into key regulations governing the Mexico cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Payment Instruments

4. Card-Based Payments

5. Card Payments Acquiring

6. Ecommerce Payments

7. In-store Payment

8. Buy Now Pay Later

9. Mobile Payments

10. P2P Payments

11. Bills Payments

12. Alternative Payments

13. Payment Innovation

14. Job Analysis

15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

16. Appendix

Companies Featured



Banco de Mexico

Dinero Movil

Facebook

WhatsApp

Instagram

Apple Pay

PayPal

Google Wallet

INVEX

Nubank

Mercado Pago

Visa

DiDi

CDMX Metrobus

AMVO (Mexican Association of Online Sales)

Kushki

CNBV (Mexican Banking and Securities Commission)

SPEI (Sistema de Pagos Electronicos Interbancarios)

Sistema de Camaras

CoDi

BBVA

Santander

ABC Capital

Scotiabank

HSBC

Bineo

Mastercard

OXXO

Masabi and Ibergex

Citibanamex

Banco Azteca

Banorte

Sezzle

Kueski Pay

American Express

BanCoppel

Broxel

Banco Sabadell

Scotiabank

Afirme

BanBajio

Marriott International

IKEA

Garmin Pay

Clara

invex Banco

UberEats

Netflix

Playstation

Microsoft

Airbnb

One Card

Farmacias del Ahorro

Telecomm

7-Eleven

Farmacias Guadalajara

Soriana

Krispy Kreme

Guadalajara Pharmacies

JCB

Openpay

Diners

Chanel

Nutrisa

Modelo

TaDa

Mercado Libre

Domino's

iShop

Petco

The Cheesecake Factory

Cinepolis

Panda Express

MoneyGram

Western Union

Wise

Cashi

RappiPay

BDO

Bitso

Swap

Banca Mifel

Inbursa

Banregio

Getnet Uala

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900