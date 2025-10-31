Russia Attacks Sumy With Ten Drones, Residential Buildings Damaged, Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar said this in a post on Telegram.

"The explosions you heard in the city are impacts on civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi district," he wrote, adding that five strikes had been recorded.

Shortly afterward, Kobzar reported that the enemy had also struck an apartment building in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy.

"As of now, two people have been injured – they have received the necessary medical assistance," he said.

Russian drone attack on Sumy gas station leaves four injured

According to Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Russia launched ten drones at the city within one hour, targeting civilian infrastructure.

Confirmed impacts include a nine-story building and a two-story residential house in different parts of the city.

"The two people injured in the apartment building – a teenage girl and an elderly woman – have already received medical aid at the scene," Hryhorov said.

Illustrative photo: unsplash