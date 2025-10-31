Nearly 400 People Evacuated From Donetsk Region In October

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Dmytro Pozharskyi, deputy head of the Department for Social Services at the Donetsk Regional Military Administration's Department of Social Protection, announced this during an online briefing.

"During October, we provided free accommodation for almost 400 people – to be exact, 381 individuals. Of these, 137 were people with limited mobility, and nearly 100 of them traveled not with relatives, but to geriatric institutions. These people were relocated across Ukraine, to areas where places had been prepared in advance," Pozharskyi said.

He stressed that over the past week, 59 people from the Donetsk region were provided with free accommodation, covering everyone who had requested evacuation assistance.

"We see that the [weekly] figure has decreased, but we understand that people are waiting for the start of the heating season to see whether their radiators are working properly – whether they're warm, intact, not leaking on neighbors – and only after that will they decide to leave," he said.

According to him, this week ten people were relocated to geriatric institutions in the Zhytomyr region, while others were accommodated in the Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Volyn, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 1.311 million civilians have been evacuated from the Ukrainian government-controlled territory of the Donetsk region, including over 200,000 children and 47,000 people with disabilities.

As of October 29, 2025, around 200,500 civilians remained in areas of the Donetsk region under Ukrainian control.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service's main department in Donetsk region / Facebook