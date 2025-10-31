War Update: 132 Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a situation update published on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the update, Russian forces carried out three missile strikes and 88 airstrikes, launching 66 missiles and dropping 168 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian territory.

In total, the enemy conducted 4,739 shelling attacks, including 122 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 6,725 kamikaze drones.

Russian aircraft struck areas near Velykyi Burluk and Pidserednie in the Kharkiv region, Kostiantynivka and Mykolaivka in the Donetsk region, Zaliznychne, Novouspenivske, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kozatske in the Kherson region.

In response, Ukrainian aircraft, missile and artillery units hit seven concentrations of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two clashes were recorded. The enemy launched ten airstrikes, dropped 22 guided bombs, and carried out 200 shelling attacks, including 11 from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces twice attacked Ukrainian positions near Fyholivka and toward Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 assaults near Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, nine attacks were recorded near Shandryholove, Novovodiane, Zarichne, and toward Korovii Yar.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped ten enemy attacks near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Pereizne, and toward Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers conducted one assault toward Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 15 enemy attacks were recorded near Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 48 Russian assaults around Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novotoretske, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chunyshyne, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Russian forces carried out 17 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Novohryhorivka, and Novovasylivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, two clashes were reported near Uspenivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks as the enemy attempted to advance near Lobkove.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders fended off three assaults.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were observed.

