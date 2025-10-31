India Vs Australia Women Highlights Jemimah Rodrigues' Epic 127 Leads Record-Breaking Chase!

India pulled off a sensational win against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final at Navi Mumbai! Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet Kaur's fiery 89 helped India chase a mammoth 339 - the highest successful chase in women's ODI history - and storm into the World Cup final!

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.