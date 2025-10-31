Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India Vs Australia Women Highlights Jemimah Rodrigues' Epic 127 Leads Record-Breaking Chase!


2025-10-31 05:00:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

India pulled off a sensational win against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final at Navi Mumbai! Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet Kaur's fiery 89 helped India chase a mammoth 339 - the highest successful chase in women's ODI history - and storm into the World Cup final!

MENAFN31102025007385015968ID1110275121



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search