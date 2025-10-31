Why You Should Drink Tulsi Water On An Empty Stomach Every Morning Read On

Tulsi water works wonders in preventing seasonal illnesses and strengthening immunity. Drinking it on an empty stomach every morning helps detoxify the body, improve digestion, and enhance overall health naturally. Here are its amazing benefits.

Many health problems pop up during the rainy season. Immunity is quite low this season. That's why issues like colds, coughs, and fevers are common. It's better to take precautions than to get treated after the problem arises. Tulsi water works great for this.

Boil 7-10 fresh tulsi leaves in a glass of water until it's half. Strain and drink warm. You can add a little honey or lemon juice for better taste and effectiveness.

Tulsi water helps with respiratory issues by clearing phlegm. It also improves digestion, reducing problems like acidity, gas, and bloating, especially during the monsoon.

Its antioxidants detoxify the body for glowing skin and less acne. Tulsi also calms the nerves, reduces stress, and boosts your mood, keeping you energized all day long.