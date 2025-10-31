Verdant IMAP Wins Best Advisory Services: Private Equity At The Africa Global Funds (AGF) Africa Service Providers Awards 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, October 31, 2025/APO Group/ --

Verdant IMAP ( ) is proud to announce that it has been recognised for excellence at the Africa Global Funds (AGF) Africa Service Providers Awards 2025, winning in the category of Advisory Services: Private Equity. This award celebrates Verdant IMAP's leadership and impact in providing world-class M&A and investment banking advisory services to private equity clients across Africa. It highlights the firm's deep expertise in structuring and executing complex transactions, as well as its commitment to connecting global investors with high-impact opportunities that drive sustainable growth on the continent.

Now in its tenth year, the AGF Africa Service Providers Awards are among the most respected accolades in Africa's investment industry. The awards honour firms that demonstrate innovation, strong execution, and meaningful contributions to the development of Africa's financial markets.

Verdant IMAP's transactions in recent months include advising Ctrack, owned by specialist private equity investor Convergence Partners on its USD 23 million capital raise, and advising Miro Forestry on its capital raise involving Lagatta and existing shareholders.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from Africa Global Funds, this award affirms Verdant's position as one of Africa's leading independent investment banking firms and reflects the dedication, professionalism, and expertise of our team. We are grateful for the opportunity to help our clients and partners achieve lasting success across the continent,” said Edmund Higenbottam, Managing Director of Verdant Capital.

Verdant IMAP's success in advisory has been driven by its ability to deliver integrated transaction support from origination and structuring to capital raising and closing across a range of sectors; including financial services, technology, telecoms, industrials, agro-industrial and climate. The firm's deep local market knowledge, combined with its strong network of global investors and development finance institutions, continues to position it as a trusted advisor for private capital transactions in Africa.

This recognition also reaffirms Verdant IMAP's strength as the IMAP member firm for the region. IMAP is a global M&A partnership with over 450 professionals across 51 countries and is consistently ranked among the top 10 advisors worldwide for mid-market transactions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Verdant Capital.

Media Enquiries:

Orient Mahonisi

T: +27 10 140 3700

E: ...

About Verdant IMAP:

Verdant IMAP is a leading pan-African investment bank specialising in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private capital markets. Combining international investment banking experience with a deep understanding of local markets, Verdant IMAP helps clients access global capital and strategic partnerships to drive growth and transformation across the continent. Verdant IMAP is the IMAP partner firm for its region. IMAP is a global M&A partnership with over 450 professionals across 51 countries and is consistently ranked among the top 5 advisors worldwide for mid-market transactions.