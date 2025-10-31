Xpeng To Unveil Longest-Range Hybrid MPV Yet - Retail Traders Hail X9 As 'Better Than Tesla' Ahead Of AI Day Reveal



The X9 Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) will offer a CLTC range of 1,602 km and a pure battery range of 452 km, setting a new benchmark among large seven-seaters.

Built on Xpeng's Kunpeng Super Electric System, the model combines hybrid flexibility with advanced AI computing power equivalent to nine Nvidia Orin-X chips. The launch comes as China's premium EV market faces renewed safety scrutiny following recent vehicle fire incidents involving Li Auto and Xiaomi.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng said it will unveil its extended-range X9 multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) next week, likely on Nov. 5, during its 2025 AI Day event.

X9 EREV To Set Benchmark In Range And Computing Power

The X9 Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) will be the world's longest-range large seven-seater, offering a CLTC combined range of 1,602 kilometers and a pure battery range of 452 kilometers, CnEVPost reported, citing Xpeng's post on Weibo.

The company said it's also the most powerful large MPV in AI computing, equipped with three self-developed Turing driving chips and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P cockpit processor, delivering 2,250 TOPS of computing power, which is equivalent to nine Nvidia Orin-X chips.

The model runs on the company's Kunpeng Super Electric System, introduced at Xpeng's 2024 AI Day, and features a 63.3-kWh battery alongside a 60-liter fuel tank. Slightly longer than its all-electric sibling, the X9 EREV measures 5,316 mm in length and will start at 359,800 yuan ($50,610).

With its hybrid setup and autonomous-driving hardware, the X9 positions Xpeng against rivals such as Li Auto's Li Mega in the high-end MPV category, as the sector faces renewed safety scrutiny following recent incidents.

Safety Incidents Put Spotlight On Premium EV Makers

The timing of Xpeng's X9 announcement coincides with mounting concerns over EV safety standards in China. Earlier this week, Li Auto's Li Mega, a direct competitor in the premium electric MPV segment, caught fire at a traffic light in Shanghai's Xuhui district. The vehicle reportedly emitted sparks from its chassis before becoming fully engulfed in flames within seconds. Both occupants escaped unharmed.

The incident, which followed a fatal fire involving Xiaomi's SU7 in mid-October, has reignited debate over battery design and quality control among Chinese automakers.

Analysts at UOB Kay Hian, including Ken Lee and Bella Lu, said stricter smart-driving access rules could improve public trust and safety, benefiting established players such as BYD, Geely, and Xpeng, while weighing on weaker peers like Li Auto.

'Better Than Tesla:' Stocktwits Users Tout Xpeng's Cars

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Xpeng was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

One bullish user suggested Xpeng could eventually reach $100 a share, noting that while its marketing still needs work, the company's vehicles are“better than Tesla.”

Another user expressed optimism ahead of October delivery data, saying they expected the figures to come in stronger than anticipated.

Xpeng's U.S.-listed stock has surged 94% so far in 2025, handily beating gains notched by local rivals Nio and Li Auto, as well as benchmark S & P 500 and Nasdaq indices.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.