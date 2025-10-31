National Archives Of Qatar Participates In Global Archival Conference In Barcelona

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Barcelona: The National Archives of Qatar (NAQ) is taking part in the International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress in Barcelona, led by Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Buainain, Secretary-General of the Archives.

The conference, which runs until October 30, gathers national archival institutions, specialists, and experts from around the world to discuss the future of document preservation and digital archiving.

During the event, delegates approved the ICA's Strategic Plan for 2026-2029 and held meetings of regional branches, including the Arab Regional Branch (ARBICA), aimed at strengthening Arab cooperation in safeguarding collective memory.

Dr. Al Buainain highlighted Qatar's commitment to advancing digital archiving and using artificial intelligence to manage information and protect national memory. He said that documents“are not merely records of the past but foundations for the future,” underscoring the role of archives in shaping identity, research, and decision-making.

The conference focuses on five key themes: records management and transparency, AI in archiving, digital preservation and access, cultural heritage in crises, and capacity building for new archivists.