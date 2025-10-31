Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrated In Noida, Hundreds Run For Unity

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Oct 31 (IANS) On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the National Unity Day was celebrated in Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district with great enthusiasm and excitement.

A grand event was organised at Noida Stadium, Sector 21, where hundreds of people participated in the 'Run for Unity', wearing patriotic fervour on their sleeves.

Thousands of city residents hit the streets to join the 'Run for Unity', which also saw administrative officials, police personnel, students, athletes, and social organisations participating in the marathon.

The event was jointly inaugurated by Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, the District Magistrate, former DGP, renowned poet Dr Kumar Vishwas, and cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With the message of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', all the participants took a pledge for national unity and flagged off the run. The stadium premises reverberated with patriotic songs and slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai". People of all ages, from children to the elderly, appeared imbued with the spirit of unity and patriotism.

Addressing the gathering, Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh said, "We must further strengthen the unity of the nation, whose foundation was laid by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. National Unity Day is not just an event, but an opportunity to strengthen the spirit of patriotism within every citizen of the country."

She also called upon the youth to spread the message of unity, harmony, and cooperation in society.

Poet Kumar Vishwas, in his address, said, "This day reminds us that India's diversity is its greatest strength. We must remain united despite the differences in our thoughts, languages, and cultures."

At the end of the programme, all participants were presented with certificates and mementoes.