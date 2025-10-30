Flir To Showcase Thermal Imaging And Condition Monitoring Solutions At ADIPEC 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Teledyne Flir is set to showcase their product portfolio at ADIPEC 2025, scheduled from 3rd to 6th November in Abu Dhabi.

Exhibiting at Stand 1005, Hall 1, Flir will showcase a variety of advanced technologies designed to enhance safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency across critical industries.

Key products include condition monitoring solutions including the iXX, Assetlink, Si2 series, and Exx series. Flir offers a range of handheld and fixed monitoring tools as well as inspection software, all designed to make condition monitoring more efficient and help companies maximize their uptime.

The iXX-Series is a new class of app-powered thermal cameras designed to make inspections faster, easier, and more consistent. It allows users to capture thermal images with accurate Delta T measurements, compare the data to baseline readings, and detect changes before they become failures.The new Flir Assetlink is a browser-based platform that automatically connects inspection data to your asset hierarchy. Assetlink helps you cut reporting time, streamline workflows, and keep your operations running at peak efficiency.

The Flir Si2-Series is the perfect solution for locating compromised areas in compressed air systems, and for identifying partial discharge problems in high-voltage electrical systems. It can identify efficiency loss and potential failures up to 10 times faster than traditional methods.

The Flir Exx-Series offers a range of full-featured handheld thermal cameras fit for every budget, making all your inspections more convenient. Exx-Series models are designed and built for a range of applications, allowing you to perform condition monitoring and inspection tasks with optimal efficiency.

Apart from condition monitoring solutions, Flir will also be showcasing its thermal imaging and sensing solutions at ADIPEC 2025.

Flir's Early Fire Detection solutions harness advanced radiometric thermal imaging to identify heat anomalies before smoke or flames appear. Ideal for high-risk environments such as recycling centers, battery storage sites, and industrial facilities, these systems enable continuous monitoring and rapid intervention to prevent costly damage. The Flir A700f, a fixed-mount thermal camera with onboard analytics, delivers precise temperature measurements and intelligent alerts to enhance safety and operational continuity. Come talk to us on Flir stand XX and find out how our technology can protect your critical infrastructure.

Flir will also showcase its Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) technology, featuring the Gx320 and QL320 cameras. These advanced tools visualize and quantify gas leaks in real time, helping industries meet environmental compliance and reduce emissions. Powered by Flir's ADGiLE solution, users gain automated detection, geolocation, and reporting capabilities-streamlining inspections and improving safety across oil & gas, chemical, and energy sectors.

These solutions are especially valuable to the Middle Eastern market, where extreme temperatures, rapid industrial growth, and a strong focus on energy infrastructure demand robust safety and monitoring systems. Flir's technologies support regional goals for sustainability, operational efficiency, and risk mitigation in sectors ranging from petrochemicals to renewables.

For more details on innovations and offerings visit Teledyne Flir stand 1005, Hall 1, from 3rd to 6th November 2025.