Qatar Participates In Pre-Summit Briefing For Second World Summit On Social Development
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the pre-summit briefing for the Second World Summit on Social Development, scheduled to be held in Doha from November 4 to 6, 2025. Qatar was represented at the briefing by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani. Also participating was HE President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Annalena Baerbock.
HE Sheikha Alya Al-Thani explained that the State of Qatar, as the host country of the Second World Summit on Social Development, is honored to welcome the international community and the participation of more than 8,000 representatives of member states, at the level of heads of state and government, ministers, the United Nations, civil society, academia, the private sector, and youth, to renew their commitment to social justice and placing human beings at the heart of the sustainable development process.
She added that the summit, which comes thirty years after the Copenhagen Conference, represents a unique opportunity to renew the shared commitment to social development and inclusion, and to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. She emphasized that this summit marks a pivotal moment in the path of social development.
Her Excellency also noted that the summit will culminate in the adoption of the "Doha Political Declaration," explaining that the declaration reaffirms the interconnectedness of eradicating poverty, providing decent work opportunities for all, and achieving social inclusion as essential elements for achieving sustainable development.
She expressed the State of Qatar's confidence that the summit will result in practical and constructive commitments, including genuine pledges that will enhance social justice, empower vulnerable groups, and advance the path of sustainable development at the international level.
For her part, HE President of the 80th UNGA, stated that the State of Qatar plays a pivotal role in advancing development at the international level by hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development, which comes at a critical juncture requiring redoubled efforts to eradicate poverty and inequality, promote social justice, and empower communities.
She added that the summit will contribute to launching a new phase of international cooperation aimed at translating commitments into concrete, practical steps, noting the importance of strengthening partnerships between governments, UN agencies, civil society, and the private sector to build more sustainable societies.
She expressed the United Nations' appreciation to the State of Qatar for hosting this important summit, emphasizing that its convening will contribute to developing practical and implementable solutions that will benefit all peoples and societies, address the root causes of poverty, and promote social justice and development. (QNA)
