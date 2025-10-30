Sub-Surface Loitering Torpedo Drone Market CAGR To Be At 12.5% From 2025 To 2029 $2.14 Billion Industry Revenue - 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Sub-Surface Loitering Torpedo Drone Market?

The market for sub-surface loitering torpedo drones has expanded swiftly in the past few years. Its value is set to increase from $1.19 billion in 2024, escalating to $1.34 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The historic period's expansion is credited to mounting geopolitical conflicts, amplified budget allocations for naval modernization, increasing demand for asymmetric warfare skills, elevation in the adoption of autonomous underwater vehicles and an augmented emphasis on mine countermeasures.

The market for sub-surface loitering torpedo drones is slated for swift expansion in the coming years, with projections putting its worth at $2.15 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. This surge within the forecast period is largely due to factors such as the rise in artificial intelligence and machine learning investments, enhanced development of underwater communication systems, increased deployment of seabed warfare solutions, emphasis on multi-domain naval integration, as well as increased procurement by allied countries. Significant trends for this forecast period encompass progress in AI-driven autonomy, the creation of longer-lasting power systems, innovation in modular payload structures, advancements in swarm technologies, and the development of counter-uuv systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Sub-Surface Loitering Torpedo Drone Market?

Expectations for the sub-surface loitering torpedo drone market's growth are fueled by rising geopolitical tensions within disputed maritime regions. The escalation of these tensions largely stems from competing interests in strategic sea routes and natural resources, with countries seeking to safeguard their trade, energy sources, and territorial influence. Sub-surface loitering torpedo drones serve as a vital part of this security effort, as they autonomously patrol vital waters, monitor potential enemy submarines or surface ships, and stand ready to respond with precision to any threats. This not only boosts deterrence measures and maritime control, but also avoids endangering human lives. As an example, Euronews SA, a French television network, reported in January 2025 that numerous maritime disruptions occurred in the first half of the year, including a significant increase in GPS jamming incidents during the Iran-Israel conflict in June-these incidents impacted over 13,000 ships globally, leading to rerouting and delays. Consequently, the heightened geopolitical tensions in disputed maritime areas are fueling the sub-surface loitering torpedo drone market's growth. The Sub-Surface Loitering Torpedo Drone market's growth trajectory is also being boosted by growing defense budgets, which promise increases in the acquisition and modernization of naval capabilities. Defense budget expansions are a response to rapid technological advancements, prompting nations to invest more in the modernization of weaponry, cybersecurity, and defense systems to retain a strategic advantage. Increased defense budgets further support sub-surface loitering torpedo drones by ensuring provision for their purchase and maintenance, allowing navies to improve on their underwater threat detection and readiness for precision strikes. As an example, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a non-government entity based in Sweden, noted that global military spending rose to $2,443 billion in 2023, a 6.8% real-term increase from 2022. Therefore, rising defense budgets are propelling the growth of the sub-surface loitering torpedo drone market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Sub-Surface Loitering Torpedo Drone Market?

Major players in the Sub-Surface Loitering Torpedo Drone Global Market Report 2025 include:

. The Boeing Company

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Leidos Holdings Inc.

. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

. Elbit Systems Ltd.

. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

. Saab AB

. Naval Group S.A.

. General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

. Anduril Industries Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Sub-Surface Loitering Torpedo Drone Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the sub-surface loitering torpedo drone market are progressively concentrating on creating sophisticated autonomous underwater systems, to boost naval defense capabilities. The blend of self-propelling, unmanned submersible technology and precision strike functionality of sub-surface loitering torpedo drones allow navies to carry out persistent underwater vigilance, swift-response missions, and connected operations with heightened stealth and efficiency. For instance, Anduril Industries Inc., a defense company based in the U.S., launched the Copperhead-M in April 2025. This autonomous drone, which resembles a torpedo, can be deployed in swarms from larger unmanned underwater structures. The Copperhead-M aptly showcases how upcoming autonomous torpedo systems can increase underwater threat identification, precise engagement, and operational versatility, while minimizing dependence on traditional systems.

What Segments Are Covered In The Sub-Surface Loitering Torpedo Drone Market Report?

The sub-surface loitering torpedo drone market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product: Autonomous Torpedo Drones, Remotely Operated Torpedo Drones

2) By Propulsion: Electric, Hybrid, Conventional

3) By Application: Naval Defense, Surveillance And Reconnaissance, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Research And Exploration, Other Application

4) By End User: Military, Commercial, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Autonomous Torpedo Drones: Long-Endurance, Short-Range, Anti-Submarine

2) By Remotely Operated Torpedo Drones: Tethered, Wireless Or Radio-Controlled, Hybrid Control

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Sub-Surface Loitering Torpedo Drone Market?

In 2024, North America was the premier region for the sub-surface loitering torpedo drone market. The report anticipates that the Asia-Pacific will experience the swiftest expansion in the upcoming period. The global market report for sub-surface loitering torpedo drones includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

