Big Mountains Guy Productions Elevates Sports Storytelling With High-Impact Visuals

SEATTLE, WA - October 30, 2025 - In a world where attention spans are short but passion runs deep, Big Mountains Guy Photography & Video Production is redefining how athleticism and adrenaline are captured on screen. The Asian American–owned production company, founded by photographer and executive producer Erin Cheong, is gaining attention for its ability to translate the raw emotion of sport into cinematic, authentic storytelling.

From high-altitude mountain biking to the pulse of team competition, Big Mountains Guy isn't just documenting the action - they're immersing audiences in it. The studio's work combines state-of-the-art video technology with an unfiltered approach to storytelling, showing the grit, grace, and human drive behind every performance.

“Sports content should make you feel something,” said Erin Cheong, Founder and Executive Producer.“Our job isn't just to film movement - it's to capture what drives athletes to push harder, go faster, and inspire others to do the same.”

Blending Artistry and Athleticism

With more than a decade of experience behind the lens, Cheong has built Big Mountains Guy into a creative powerhouse specializing in:



Event and competition coverage

Athlete documentaries and interviews

Training and behind-the-scenes storytelling

Aerial and slow-motion cinematography Branded promotional content for sports companies and teams

The production team's portfolio spans individual athletes, sports brands, and event organizers, all seeking content that resonates beyond the highlight reel.

Authenticity at the Core

Big Mountains Guy's storytelling philosophy centers on authenticity and connection - revealing not just what athletes do, but who they are. Through interviews, candid footage, and raw emotional storytelling, the studio captures the personal journeys behind the physical performances.

That approach has struck a chord with both athletes and brands looking for something more meaningful than flashy edits. Each project reflects a deep collaboration between the creative team and the subject, ensuring that every frame reflects the truth and spirit of the sport.

Fueling the Next Generation of Creators

As an Asian American–owned business, Cheong and his team take pride in representing diverse voices in an industry still dominated by larger agencies. Their success highlights the growing influence of minority-owned creative studios reshaping visual storytelling in sports and outdoor media.

“We want to inspire the next wave of creators - especially those who don't always see themselves represented in the industry,” Cheong added.“Sports bring people together, and our goal is to reflect that unity through our work.”

For Brands and Athletes Ready to Stand Out

With demand for high-quality, emotionally charged sports content on the rise, Big Mountains Guy offers a full suite of production services designed to amplify brand presence across social media, websites, sponsorship campaigns, and broadcast features.

Whether it's a global brand looking to connect with fans or an up-and-coming athlete ready to build their profile, Big Mountains Guy helps clients turn raw moments into lasting impact.

For more information or to collaborate, visit Big Mountains Guy Photography & Video Production or contact the team directly for project inquiries.

