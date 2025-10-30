Crop Failure Threatens Nutella Supply

A poor hazelnut harvest in Italy may soon lead to a shortage of Nutella, the world-famous chocolate-hazelnut spread, Azernews reports.

Ferrero, the company behind Nutella, sources its hazelnuts primarily from Italy and Turkiye. However, this year, the Italian harvest fell to just 70,000 tons, the lowest in decades and roughly half of last year's yield. Turkiye's production was also hit by frosts, further reducing global supply.

As a result, experts predict that producers may turn to China to meet demand, which could drive hazelnut prices even higher. Since hazelnuts account for about 13% of Nutella's content, the price increase for raw nuts is expected to outpace any rise in the cost of the finished product.

The trend is already visible: over the past three years, hazelnut-based products in the EU have increased in price by 27–65%, reflecting tighter supply and growing global demand.

Some analysts also warn that the shortage could affect other confectionery products that rely on hazelnuts, including pralines, spreads, and bakery items. Ferrero has indicated that it is exploring alternative suppliers and long-term contracts to secure nuts and stabilize prices for consumers.

Interestingly, Nutella enthusiasts online have jokingly dubbed the situation“the Great Hazelnut Crisis”, sparking memes and debates about the potential impact on breakfast tables across Europe.