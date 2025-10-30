BBOT Announces Poster Presentations At The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)
Late Breaking Pre-clinical Poster Details:
- Title: BBO-10203, a first-in-class breaker of the RAS:PI3Kα interaction, inhibits tumor growth alone and in combination with fulvestrant or ribociclib in breast cancer models without inducing hyperglycemia Presentation Number: PS2-12-06 Abstract Number: 3568 Session Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, from 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. CT Presenter: Kerstin Sinkevicius, PhD, Vice President, Pharmacology, BBOT
Trials in Progress Poster Details:
- Title: BREAKER-101: a phase 1a/1b open-label study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of BBO-10203 in patients with advanced solid tumors Presentation Number: PS5-07-06 Abstract Number: 203 Session Date/Time: Friday, December 12, from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT Presenter: Andreas Varkaris, MD, PhD, Attending Physician and Investigator, Massachusetts General Hospital
About BBO-10203
BBO-10203 (NCT06625775) is an orally bioavailable small molecule that selectively and specifically blocks the physical interaction between RAS and PI3Kα, resulting in the inhibition of RAS-driven PI3Kα-AKT signaling in tumors without the risk of hyperglycemia. This novel mechanism of action makes BBO-10203 agnostic to the mutational status of either RAS or PI3Kα providing the potential to treat tumors driven by KRAS or PI3Kα mutations, the two most mutated oncogenes in human cancer. BBO-10203 is being evaluated in the Phase 1 BREAKER-101 trial for patients with HER2+ amplified or HR+/HER2- breast cancer, and KRAS mutant colorectal or non-small cell lung cancer.
BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit LinkedIn
BBOT Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Heather Armstrong, Head of Investor Relations
BBOT
...
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
...
