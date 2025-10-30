Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CORRECTION -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend


2025-10-30 04:17:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), please note that in the first paragraph, the payable date for the quarterly cash dividend should be November 28, not November 18 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the“Company”) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on November 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2025.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.
CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300
Web Site:


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

