Tokyo's Youth Culture District Bans 'Nuisance Halloween' Again

MENAFN - Asia Times) Tokyo's Shibuya district, which has long been known as the center of youth culture in Japan, has once again moved to restrict its Halloween street celebrations. A mayoral edict against so-called“Nuisance Halloween” has led to a series of strict measures in recent years, including a public drinking ban, to curb rowdy behaviour.

This draconian edge jibes with Japan's wider turn under its new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. She placed an emphasis on the tighter control of public space and activities during her leadership campaign, citing the need for a“strict response to law-breaking foreigners.”

A decade ago, Halloween in Shibuya acted as a shop window for “Cool Japan”, a state-sponsored initiative to leverage the cool dimensions of Japanese culture internationally. Huge costume-clad crowds filled the famous Shibuya crossing, one of the world's busiest pedestrian intersections, in a spontaneous celebration that aligned global youth culture with Tokyo's urban vibrancy.

Since then, however, the mood has shifted among the levels of government that make up the world's largest metropolis. Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe has repeatedly urged partygoers – especially tourists – not to gather for Halloween. And to discourage problematic behavior, he has reinforced bans on public drinking and has asked retailers to halt alcohol sales.

The turning point came in 2018, when a group of Halloween revellers overturned a truck near the Shibuya crossing. The incident drew national criticism and led to the arrest of four people after CCTV analysis.