Lynda Yorke
- Associate Professor (Senior Lecturer) in Critical Physical Geography, Bangor University
Lynda is interested in Quaternary environmental change and fluvial histories, including geoarchaeology, relict glacial environments, flood risk and hazards. Her research takes a critical physical geography approach combining insights from geomorphology, politcs of risk and disasters, and community-led responses around climate change and cultural heritage to promote socio-eco transformations and environmental justice. Lynda is a key voice in the geographies of education, an advocate of inclusion and accessibility in geosciences, and the use of virtual technologies to enhance learning.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, Bangor University
- 2008 University of Hull, PhD Geography
