Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Femi Owolade

2025-10-30 03:14:23
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Associate, Sheffield Hallam University
Femi Owolade is a Research Associate at the Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research (CRESR) at Sheffield Hallam University. His research focuses on colonial history, legal pluralism, educational inequalities, and the civic role of universities. He holds an LLB in Law from Kingston University and a PhD in Legal History from King's College London, where his doctoral research examined legal pluralism in British colonial Nigeria. He is also an Associate Fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

  • –present Research Associate, Sheffield Hallam University
  • 2022 King's College London, PhD in History

The Conversation

