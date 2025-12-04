Dubai Wellness Event: Anis Sajan Leads Inspiring Sunset Yoga In Emirates Hills

Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group and dedicated wellness advocate, successfully concluded an exclusive Sunset Yoga session on Saturday at his residence in Emirates Hills. The intimate gathering welcomed over 100 participants, who united to experience an evening focused on mindful movement, breathwork, and community wellness against the backdrop of a stunning Dubai sunset.

Recommended For You

The event was held in support of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), reinforcing the ongoing mission to inspire residents to incorporate daily physical activity and holistic wellbeing into their routines.

The peaceful sunset setting overlooking the lush landscape of Emirates Hills created the perfect backdrop for an immersive wellness experience. The session began with a warm welcome and introduction by host Anis Sajan, followed by breathing techniques (Pranayama) designed to improve lung capacity and calm the mind. Participants then engaged in a guided yoga flow led by a professional instructor, suitable for all levels, before moving into deep stretching and mindfulness practices to enhance flexibility and internal balance. Participants expressed appreciation for the serene environment and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals while contributing to Dubai's active lifestyle movement.

Speaking about the initiative, Anis Sajan said:“It was truly overwhelming to see so many people from diverse backgrounds turn up on time, especially on a weekend and just as everyone was gearing up for a long holiday for UAE National Day. The enthusiasm for yoga in the crowd was both inspiring and evident in the energy of the session.”

He added:“Bringing people together through wellness is something I genuinely value. Yoga reminds us to slow down and appreciate the present moment. I hope this session encourages everyone to carry that sense of balance into their daily lives.”

The success of the Sunset Yoga session reflects Dubai's increased focus on accessible, community-based wellness experiences that merge luxury living with mindful practices. Participants expressed feelings of renewed energy, mental clarity, and motivation to continue their wellness journey beyond the event.

Future sessions and wellness initiatives will continue to be explored based on the positive feedback and enthusiastic engagement received.