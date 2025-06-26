Now Open: EVEN Hotel Miami - Doral Area Brings Wellness-Focused Hospitality To Sweetwater

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Purposefully designed with adaptability in mind, the hotel features dynamic spaces that flow seamlessly between work and rest. Guestrooms include signature wellness zones with in-room fitness equipment or calming spaces for relaxation and recovery. The 24/7 Athletic Studio includes top-tier cardio machines, strength-training equipment, yoga gear, and stretch zones. After a workout or long travel day, guests can recharge with a handcrafted cappuccino from premium Julius Meinl espresso, enjoy a sip from the complimentary infused water station, or unwind poolside with a refreshing cocktail in hand.

The EVEN® Kitchen & Bar offers a balanced approach to dining, serving nourishing, flavorful dishes that cater to both wellness and indulgence. Additional guest amenities include complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, ergonomic workspaces, a 24/7 convenience market, and 1,400 square feet of flexible meeting space ideal for both corporate gatherings and social events of up to 100 guests.

"At the EVEN Hotel Miami – Doral Area, wellness isn't just a feature, it's a philosophy woven into every element of the guest experience," said Luis Prado, President of ASI Global Group. "After a challenging yet rewarding development journey, we are thrilled to finally open our doors. This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication and support of our incredible team. We're proud to introduce a property that will stand as a landmark in the area and a valuable addition to Buffalo Lodging's growing portfolio. The best is yet to come."

Ideally situated just steps from Dolphin Mall and a short drive from Miami International Airport, downtown Miami, and South Beach. Guests can explore nearby destinations like CityPlace Doral, Florida International University, and Miami International Mall. Business travelers will appreciate proximity to major corporations such as Burger King HQ, U.S. Southern Command, and several airline and cruise line offices, including Carnival, Holland America, Norwegian, and MSC.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit EVEN Hotel Miami - Doral Area or call 305.463.2993.

About EVEN Hotels: The EVEN Hotels brand was launched in 2014 as the hotel industry's first and only hotel brand created with wellness at its core. EVEN Hotels empowers guests to maintain their wellness routine while on the road by providing options to choose what that means to them. The brand has intentionally designed every aspect of the hotel experience, in every square foot across all properties, with an emphasis on three key components: keep moving your way, restorative moments, and F&B that flexes for you. For more information about the EVEN Hotels brand, visit . Find us on Facebook or Instagram .

About IHG Hotels & Resorts: IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE: IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.



Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses , Regent Hotels & Resorts , InterContinental Hotels & Resorts , Vignette Collection , Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants , Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels , Ruby , HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts , Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts , EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Express , Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts , Garner hotels , avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites , Staybridge Suites , Holiday Inn Club Vacations , Candlewood Suites Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards . To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn .

