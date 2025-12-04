Christmas In UAE: Giant Fir Trees From Canada, Denmark Arrive In Dubai

As December settles in and the weather turns cooler, markets in Dubai are welcoming the season in a festive way by stocking fresh Christmas trees.

This week, the lanes of Satwa have transformed into a mini winter market, lined with green firs from Denmark and Canada, their sharp pine fragrance filling the morning air. Shoppers have started crowding the streets, comparing sizes, checking needles, and choosing the perfect centrepiece for their homes.

For many residents, the arrival of these trees marks the beginning of Christmas in the UAE and traders said that the enquiries - and the excitement - have come early this year.

Early enquiries, bigger rush

“People started asking about trees at the end of November,” said Ahmed, one of the long-time sellers in Satwa.“Usually customers come in the first week of December, but this year the enquiries started much earlier. Families wanted to book their trees even before the containers arrived.”

The moment December began, residents flocked to the market, some choosing tall trees for spacious homes, others picking compact ones for smaller apartments.

Fresh firs from Denmark, Canada

This year's biggest arrivals are the 8 to 9-foot Danish firs, which have quickly become favourites among shoppers.

“Most of our big trees are coming from Denmark,” said Ghattas, another trader.“An 8 to 9-foot tree is around Dh750, and people like them because they look grand and fill the house with a natural festive scent.”

The Canadian firs have also returned to the UAE market this season. These trees are known for their deep green colour and dense shape.

“These trees are very strong and stay fresh for around 45 days if you take proper care,” said Ahmed.“Residents who host gatherings or holiday dinners prefer the Canadian and Danish (trees) because they remain green throughout the season.”

Smaller trees for apartments

Alongside the giant firs, traders have also introduced smaller options for those living in compact spaces.

“For people who want something small, we have little trees from the Netherlands,” said Ghattas.“They come with soil in a pot, cost around Dh200, and grow up to two feet. Indoors, they can survive for two to three months.”

These trees are especially popular among young couples, students, and families who want an additional tree for children's rooms.

How do the trees reach Dubai?

Behind the festivities lies a month-long journey across seas. Once the trees are cut in Europe or North America, they are wrapped in nets and stored in chilled containers to keep them fresh. After travelling for nearly 25 days, they reach the UAE and are moved into cold storage rooms before being displayed.

Every morning, traders bring out 30 to 45 fresh trees, unwrap them carefully, and shake them lightly to get rid of dry needles.“We always show the customer the actual tree, then repack it neatly for delivery,” said Ghattas.

Fresh trees have also arrived in supermarkets across Dubai. Stores offer smaller options, starting from Dh169 for a 1-metre tree (roughly 3.2 feet). For those looking for something larger, supermarkets also stock 2-metre trees (about 6.5 feet) priced at Dh299.