Five UAE Winter Camps Your Child Will Love This Season

[Editor's Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times' Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

As the majority of the UAE schools close for a month-long winter break starting Monda, many families are on the lookout for ways to keep young minds active during the long break.

Recommended For You

Whether the child is an outdoor explorer, a budding artist, a sports enthusiast, or simply curious about the world, this winter's line-up of camps offers something for every temperament.

From forest adventures to hands-on science and future-ready learning, here are five exciting programmes keeping children inspired through December and early January.

At Terra, Expo City Dubai, youngsters aged 5 to 12 can spend their winter break wandering through ecosystems instead of screens. The Expo City Dubai Camps: Winter Edition, running weekdays from 8 December 2025 to 2 January 2026, blends movement, art, science, and outdoor exploration into a daily journey rooted in the natural world.

Each day focuses on a fresh theme-pond creatures, fungi, native plants, wind patterns, farm life, or even basics of camping. Activities range from tasting real honey and painting in the style of Monet to sculpting with twigs, observing goats up close, and investigating the forest floor.

Key details:



Timings: 9am–2pm

Ages: 5–12 (split into 5–7 and 8–12 groups)

Price: Dh 190/day (Early Bird Dh 152 until Dec 5)

Weekly: Dh 845 (Early Bird Dh 676)

Full four weeks: Dh 2,400

Add-ons: Early drop-off: Dh 40/day; extended care: Dh 100/day Registration link:

For kids who thrive in the outdoors, Aventura Parks in Mushrif Park offers a winter camp packed with adrenaline and exploration. Children dive into survival skills, science challenges, team games, ziplining, shelter building, obstacle courses, and creative crafts. With more than 20 different activities each week, no day looks the same-perfect for energetic adventurers.

The camp is split into two tracks:



Forest Lab (ages 5–7) – hands-on nature discovery and gentle adventure Forest Rangers (ages 8–12) – bigger challenges, longer days, and deeper skill-building

Camp information:



Location: Aventura Parks, Mushrif Park, Gate 1

Dates: 8 December – 2 January Timings:



Forest Lab: 9am–3pm Forest Rangers: 9am–5pm



Fees:

Forest Lab: Dh 995/week or Dh 250/day Forest Rangers: Dh1,375/week or Dh 325/day



Extras: Two snacks and unlimited water refills; 10 per cent sibling discount Contact: 052 624 5007 |...

The Ministry of Education is rolling out its nationwide winter programme once again, offering a rich mix of learning experiences designed to keep students motivated throughout the break. Running from 8 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, the initiative transforms the holidays into a month of purposeful exploration led by experienced educators and partner organisations.

Open to learners from both public and private schools, the programme spans multiple venues-school campuses, sports centres, training institutes, specialised facilities, and even virtual classrooms. With support from key national partners such as the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dubai Police, Community Development Authority, UAE Girls Guides Association, UAE Scout Association, Palms Sports and leading UAE universities, the camp offers a scope and depth unlike any traditional holiday camp.

Students are grouped by age to ensure age-appropriate learning:



Ages 6–10: A rotational schedule blending cultural activities, heritage experiences, sports sessions, art workshops, and general exploration. Ages 11–14: More focused, future-forward tracks featuring innovation labs, scientific thinking sessions, leadership development and specialised skill-building modules.

Registration is available through the ministry's designated digital platforms.

Dubai Sports Camps brings a lively blend of athletics, creativity, and play under one roof, making it a hit for children who love variety. Young participants rotate through a busy schedule of activities-think dodgeball, basketball, tennis, gymnastics, rugby, table tennis, and splash-filled aquatic sessions. Beyond sports, the camp mixes in bouncy castles, music and movement, sensory stations, arts and crafts, talent showcases, and engaging storytelling, offering something new to look forward to each day.

Camp highlights:



Locations: DIA Emirates Hills and Raffles World Academy

Ages: 3–14

Timings: Half-day and full-day options available Fees:



Half-day: Dh 250/day or Dh 850/week

Full-day: Dh 325/day or Dh 1,050/week Transportation: daily: Dh 80, Weekly Dh 290



Website: dubaisportscamps/multi-activity Contact: 055 592 1908 | 050 942 9136

ESM's winter camps offer a warm, encouraging environment where children can sample a mix of sports, performance, and imaginative activities. With coaching teams from well-known academies such as CF Tennis, Beyond Basketball, and Turning Pointe, youngsters get access to quality instruction across multiple disciplines.

Camp snapshot:



Locations: Multiple venues across the UAE, including many GEMS Schools, Safa Community School, and Al Khaleej International School

Ages: 3.5–12 (grouped by age)

Dates: 8 December – 2 January

Timings: 9am–1.30pm

Fees: Dh 160–200 per day, or Dh 700–900 per week (varies by venue)

Website: esm/holidaycamps/WinterCamp Contact: 050 361 1547